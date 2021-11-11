Parramatta Eels' star hooker Reed Mahoney has reportedly made a decision on where he will be playing from 2023 and beyond.

Mahoney's future has been one which has come under plenty of speculation in recent months, with the star who was due to make a Queensland Origin debut in 2022 before injury derailed him off-contract at the end of 2022.

He was one of 18 Eels' players who didn't have a secure future from 2023 and beyond. That number has now dropped to 16, with prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard re-signing with the club, and second-rower Marata Niukore linking up with the Warriors on a mega deal which was confirmed this morning.

Mahoney's future only had new storylines added to the rumour mill earlier this week when he was spotted dining at Canterbury Leagues Club with his manager as well as Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett and general manager Phil Gould.

While Canterbury are desperate for a starting number nine, there have also been reports the Brisbane Broncos and Dolphins were keen on Mahoney.

Given the Eels' worryingly bad salary cap situation, it had appeared unlikely the men in blue and gold were going to be able to hang onto Mahoney, but now, according to Wacko's Whispers for The Daily Telegraph, Mahoney will stay put in Western Sydney.

Hearing whispers that Eels have fended off rival clubs and Reed Mahoney will re-sign with Eels — Wacko's Whispers (@WackosWhispers) November 10, 2021

Reports suggested yesterday the offer Parramatta could put on the table would be substantially less than the one the Bulldogs, Broncos or Dolphins could provide, however, in a rare case of player loyalty, Mahoney is set to stay in Brad Arthur's side.

The Eels will need to move fast, with all off-contract players now able to negotiate with other clubs, however, Mahoney is a pivotal part of their team.

He was one of the most-missed players during the finals series of 2021, and while Ray Stone did an admirable job filling in, it's arguable Parramatta could have gone further into the finals had Mahoney been fit.

It's understood the Eels will also make Clinton Gutherson's contract a matter of urgency, with the club captain said to be weighing up his options.

Parramatta's late start to re-negotiating contracts is thought to have been caused by long delays in re-signing coach Brad Arthur beyond the end of 2022, with speculation mounting around the coaches future this season.