English Super League club the Catalan Dragons have ramped up their search for NRL-level talent yet again.

The French club, who are reportedly set to officially sign Mitchell Pearce in the coming weeks should he be let go by the Newcastle Knights after an official release request, now are reported to have Tyrone May on their radar.

May had his contract torn up by the Panthers earlier this month following an Instagram post after the NRL grand final.

May's chequered past at the Panthers may leave him struggling to line up a new NRL deal, with reports suggesting there has been no bites since May was let go from his one-year contract extension by the Panthers.

But now the Examiner Live are reporting May could make the move to the south of France, potentially alongside Pearce as the club look to fill their quote of international roster spots, as well as find a suitable replacement for the retiring James Maloney.

May was part of Penrith's premiership-winning team in 2021, but was widely criticised for his on-field performances, with them not living up to the level he had once been proven capable of as he attempted to turn himself into a bench utility for the men from the foot of the mountains.

Still, Ivan Cleary saw his value, with May hanging onto the 14 jersey for the length of the season and playing in the decider, which Penrith eventually won over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

May was also part of the 2020 grand final loss to the Melbourne Storm.

Catalan came within a whisker of winning the 2021 Super League premiership themselves, losing the decider to St Helens.

Super League rules state clubs are allowed to have seven non-federation trained players. Catalan have already used four of those spots on Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare, Josh Drinkwater and Sam Kasiano.

May and Pearce would take the tally to six, while reports during the week suggest Dylan Napa is also close to putting pen to paper with the Dragons.

Penrith have already signed Sean O'Sullivan for 2022, while reports suggest they are also chasing Newcastle Knights' youngster Tex Hoy to replace May as the club's utility.