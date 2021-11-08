Former Canterbury Bulldogs' prop Dylan Napa may yet be able to continue his rugby league career in the English Super League.

While Napa was originally linked with a move to the Brisbane Broncos following his departure from the Bulldogs, that move was quickly shut down by the Red Hill-based outfit.

Brisbane then signed Ryan James from the Canberra Raiders, leaving Napa, and a host of his former teammates, without a club for the 2022 season.

There has been little speculation about any NRL clubs picking up the now 28-year-old, who has to date played 174 games during his career, with the first 122 of those coming at the Sydney Roosters before his somewhat ill-fated switch to the blue and white.

Napa, in his prime, was a Queensland State of Origin representative, and yet, at his age, should still have plenty to offer despite a few dismal years at the Bulldogs.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting he may have to offer that in England though, with the Catalan Dragons leading the charge, while both Hull KR and the Leeds Rhinos have also reportedly offered him a contract.

It's understood Napa may want to play alongside former teammate Mitchell Pearce (should he be granted a release from the Knights), and under coach Steve McNamara.

While Catalan are the favoured destination, it may also be Napa's only choice, with the reports of Leeds and Hull offering him a deal raising eyebrows in the United Kingdom.

The Hull Daily Mail suggests both Hull and Leeds have already hit their maximum quota of overseas players, meaning to sign Napa they would need to release a player.

Super League rules state clubs are only allowed seven non-federation trained players. Hull have all of Lachlan Coote, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Albert Vete, Matt Parcell, Korbin Sims, Brad Takairangi and Kane Linnett on their roster for 2022, while Leeds have added Blake Austin and David Fusitu'a to their roster of internationals for 2022 which also includes the likes of Bodene Thompson and Zane Tetevano.

Catalan, on the other hand, only have four players on their roster, with Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare, Josh Drinkwater and Sam Kasiano rounding out the spots. James Maloney was number five, but has since retired, meaning Napa and Pearce would only take their total to six, still within the limit.