Star All Black Jordie Barrett's revelation that he often thinks about playing in the NRL is beginning to cause quite the stir in rugby league land.

The 24-year-old, who already has 36 caps for the All Blacks, told the What A Lad podcast last week that he would love to give the NRL a crack.

While he plays fullback in the 15-man code, Barrett said he would probably play in the halves if it came to it in the NRL thanks to his kicking ability and "the rules allowing you to be a grub in defence."

The New Zealand Warriors then wasted no time in indicating they could be keen on chasing Barrett, with director of football Craig Hodges saying the only disappointing part was that Barrett hadn't explicitly outlined any desire to play for the Warriors.

At any rate, the Warriors have signed Luke Metcalf for 2023, have offered a contract extension to Chanel Harris-Tavita beyond the end of 2022, and have Shaun Johnson set to join the club in 2022.

Scott Sattler, who was a hero in the Penrith Panthers' grand final team of 2003, but also played 203 first grade games across the Gold Coast Seagulls, Eastern Suburbs, South Queensland Crushers, Panthers and Wests Tigers, has earmarked the Dolphins as the club who should chase Barrett.

He told SEN Radio that the NRL would prefer Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins to chase the rugby union star.

“Once upon a time, if you were an All Black you never spoke about anything but the All Blacks,” Sattler said on Sportsday NSW.

“Now you’ve got someone saying you know, ‘I wouldn’t mind giving rugby league a crack’.

“It’s interesting though, at 24 years of age and with a new team coming into the competition in 2023 with the Dolphins.

“I think the discussions may have already been had.

“Well, I know the NRL doesn’t want the current infrastructure to be destabilised through recruitment.

“Trying to find the players in cross-codes, rugby union or whatever it may be is going to be a focus of the new clubs.

“He’s a superstar, he could play fullback, in the centres, in the halves.

“At 24 years of age, he’d be one of the highest paid All Blacks players.

“He wouldn’t get as much money in rugby league, but that’s not what it’s always about.”

The Dolphins have struggled to lock down talent since the November 1 deadline for negotiations passed.

Despite two calls from coach Bennett for calm, fans of the club will be rather concerned given they have only signed three players to their top 30, with only two having first-grade experience in Felise Kaufusi and Ray Stone.