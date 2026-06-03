The Wests Tigers have provided an injury update on four of their stars as the joint venture builds momentum at the midway mark of the season.

The Tigers' horror injury toll this year has robbed them of playing consistent football in 2026.

They started off red-hot in March, but as the casualty ward grew, they began to drop games and have had to rely on their squad depth to get them through.

In what looked to be a season-ending injury in their Magic Round clash against Manly, Taylan May will return from a right shoulder dislocation in roughly two to three weeks.

First-choice halfback Adam Doueihi is also in the final stages of recovery from a shoulder injury sustained in Round 9 when scoring a try. He is set to also return in two to three weeks alongside May.

Alex Twal is set to be sidelined for four to six weeks following scans confirming he has injured his MCL in the Tigers' win over the Bulldogs on Saturday. It comes as a great shame for Tigers fans, who were enjoying Twal in career-best form this year and has been consistently one of the club's best players week-in, week-out.

Left-side second rower Samuela Fainu will also remain out for another six to seven weeks following a right foot injury sustained in Round 9 this year.

With all four troops back on deck by the final stages of the season, Benji Marshall will have his side primed for a strong backend to the year as they look for a rare finals appearance, a feat that hasn't been achieved since 2011.