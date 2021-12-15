The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed interest in All Blacks star Jordie Barrett, who spoke of his interest in trying his hand at the NRL over the weekend.

Speaking on the What A Lad podcast, Barrett said he often thinks about playing the NRL.

"To be honest, every off-season or every time I'm sitting there watching a rugby league game, I think, s**t I'd love to go over there and play some league just for a season," Barrett said.

"And who knows, I might. It crosses my mind a lot."

The rugby union fullback, who has 36 caps for New Zealand at the age of 24, is one of the best union players in the world, but now the Warriors have confirmed they are interested in Barrett, even if they are yet to speak to him.

Warriors director of football Craig Hodges told SENZ radio he was "genuinely excited."

“I get genuinely excited (by Barrett’s comments),” Hodges said

“The only disappointing part about Jordie’s comments is we want to be a club of destination.

“Rather than him say that he’d love to play in the NRL, I’d love to hear him say that he wants to play for the Warriors and represent us all in rugby league like he has done in rugby union.

“We’ll certainly be touching base with Jordie’s people if it’s something that’s serious for him and if it’s an opportunity he’s looking to pursue.

“It’s a conversation we’d love to have, we know he’s very, very good at his current job, but we’d certainly be keen to provide him an opportunity to show what he can do with us.”

Barrett said he would like to try his hand in the halves in the NRL, rather than playing fullback, if he ever took an opportunity.