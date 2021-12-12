New Zealand All Blacks star Jordie Barrett has opened up on the possibility of a switch to the NRL.

Barrett, who is one of the world's best backs in rugby union, already has 36 caps for New Zealand at the age of 24 and is the brother of Beauden, Scott and Kane Barrett, with Beauden and Scott also representing New Zealand.

But now Jordie has dropped something of a bombshell, declaring he would love to give rugby league a go when speaking on the What A Lad podcast.

"To be honest, every off-season or every time I'm sitting there watching a rugby league game, I think, s**t I'd love to go over there and play some league just for a season," Barrett said.

"And who knows, I might. It crosses my mind a lot."

Jordie plays as a utility back in rugby union, although spends most of his time at fullback, and also kicks goals. He recently nailed a penalty goal from 50 metres out for the All Blacks in a Test against South Africa.

He said he wasn't sure what position he'd play in rugby league however.

"I'm not sure what position I'd play, but I'd love to go over there and give it a crack, who knows," Barrett said.

When quizzed further though and asked whether he could make it as a fullback, Barrett said he would prefer to be involved in the kicking game if the switch to rugby league ever materialised.

"I wouldn't be able to tie his (Tom Trbojevic's) shoelaces, but maybe five-eighth. I wouldn't mind kicking the skin a few times on fourth and fifth tackle, or putting up some floater bombs," Barrett added.

"Defending in the front line too, you're allowed to be a grub in that game so I'd love it."

Given his standing in union, it's hard to see Barrett making the switch, but he wouldn't be the first union player to try his hand at the 13-man code.