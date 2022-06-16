Papua New Guinea coach Stanley Tepend is still hopeful of convincing St George Illawarra Dragons' forward Jack de Belin to represent the nation at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

It emerged earlier this year that de Belin is eligible for the island nation thanks to his grandmother being born there.

It's understood that Tepend's predecessor - Michael Marum - had previously discussed the idea of representing the Kumuls at the World Cup with de Belin, but the Dragons' lock never came to a definitive answer.

It appears that is still not the case, with Tepend telling AAP that he is hopeful despite the fact de Belin hasn't been selected to play Fiji next week.

"We have spoken to Jack and he was undecided," Tepend told AAP.

"We respect his decision and while we haven't picked him for this Test we have left the door open for him to make a call when he is ready.

"If he wants to play in the World Cup later this year, we will happily accommodate him.

"It's a short camp and we won't have any players from our domestic competition or the Super League."

Papua New Guinea this morning unveiled their squad to play the Pacific Test with only four NRL players - Alex Johnston, Justin Olam, David Mead and Lachlan Lam - involved.

Six PNG Hunters QLD Cup players were also included despite the struggles of that team in the state competition, while Townsville Blackhawks' forward Kyle Laybutt was selected in the number 13 jersey that de Belin would occupy should he elect to represent the nation at the World Cup, to be held in England at the end of the year.

Bailey Biondi-Odo and James Segeyaro are the other two NRL-based players who could come into the fold for the World Cup.