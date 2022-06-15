Papua New Guinea Kumuls coach Stanley Tepend has confirmed his squad for the upcoming Pacific Test against Fiji, with four NRL players leading the charge.

South Sydney Rabbitohs' try-scoring freak Alex Johnston has been named to play at fullback, while Melbourne Storm reigning Dally M centre of the year Justin Olam will be joined in the backline by David Mead.

Lachlan Lam has also gained selection to the team and will play in the halves alongside Wynnum Manly QLD Cup play Epel Kapinias.

The side have also picked six players from the QLD Cup Hunters outfit in their 19-man group to play Fiji, with Terry Wapi (wing) Wartovo Puara (prop), Sylvester Namo (hooker), Emmanuel Waine (bench), Dilbert Isaac (bench) and Sherwin Tanabi (18th man) making the cut.

The Test will see David Mead become the equal most-capped Kumul of all-time, moving to 16 Tests alongside Paul Aiton, Stanley Gene and John Wilshere, with the Broncos' outside back likely to go past that number at the end of year Rugby League World Cup.

There were also hopes that Jack de Belin would be able to join the squad for the match, but he is yet to make a call about representing the nation, who he is eligible for.

The Kumuls are still holding out hope he may elect to represent them at the end of year World Cup.

Bailey Biondi-Odo was also unavailable for the Test but will be likely drafted in for the end of year World Cup, with teams to travel with 22-man squads. James Segeyaro is the other absence from the NRL who could make his way into the side for the World Cup.

Kick-off in the clash between Papua New Guinea and Fiji is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) on June 25 at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

PNG Squad