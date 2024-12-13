The NRL have finally registered Ben Hunt's contract more than a fortnight after the Brisbane Broncos announced his signature.

The veteran halfback, who went through a tumultuous two-year period at the St George Illawarra Dragons before his seven-year stint with the club was finally brought to an end through a release, has signed with the Broncos for the next two years.

It's understood he is on a salary of less than $600,000 per year with the Broncos, well below the $950,000 per year he was earning annually at the Red V.

So desperate was Hunt to leave the Dragons that he accepted no payout, and was released with no contract confirmed. It left him needing to be insured separately to play for the Kangaroos at the end of the Pacific Championships, and also left him unemployed for a brief period of time.

But the final roadblock for the Broncos was the NRL's salary cap auditor, who needed to tick off on Hunt's contract both fitting into the club's already bloated salary cap which includes big-money deals for the likes of Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Reece Walsh, among others, but also that Hunt's value matched the dollars he was going to be paid in Brisbane.

News Corp are reporting that his deal has now been ticked off from head office, with factors such as his age taken into account in approving the deal.

It's understood the Broncos did not have the biggest offer on the table for Hunt, with the Dolphins offering more, but that Hunt made his decision based on the ability to chase a premiership during the final seasons of his career.

Hunt also said at the time of his signing that it was 'special' to be able to finish his career where he started it.

“This is very special. It was a tough decision for myself and my family, but in my heart it was really always driving me back to the Broncos, and in the end, it became really clear," Hunt said in a statement at the time.

“To be able to finish my career at the Broncos is something that I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do and I'll cherish it.

“It's definitely a club that has meant a lot to me, I've been involved with the Broncos since I was 13.

"I've been away for 7 years but I've watched every single Broncos game since I've been away - I never thought this would happen, so I'm pretty excited.

“The chance now to head back and chase that Premiership together, is a dream come true.

“I've had a fair few calls people back home (Central Queensland) but needed to make the best decision for myself, my wife and my family.

“I've never had the opportunity to work under Madge but meeting and speaking with him and Dave during this process – I know he's someone I believe in and I can't wait to work under him.

“The boys (my sons) are both very excited, they're both footy mad and were with us when we visited the club last week, they're looking forward to it.”

The Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters also chased Hunt, but ultimately dropped out of the race.

Hunt's signing comes at an important time for the Broncos, with the club likely to use him in the halves until Ezra Mam is allowed back onto the field.

They will then likely shuffle him to hooker over the second half of the season, although the club will be hoping that his signing and place in the team doesn't cost them the futures of either Blake Mozer or Coby Black, who are viewed among the most talented young hookers and halves in the competition respectively.

Once 2026 rolls around, Hunt will likely take the halfback jersey for what should be the final year of his career as Adam Reynolds retires and likely shuffles into a coaching spot at Red Hill.

The Broncos are also in the midst of balancing contract extensions into their salary cap for Selwyn Cobbo and Kotoni Staggs.

Hunt is due to link up for pre-season training with the Broncos in the coming weeks.