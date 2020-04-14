The obvious choice. Stacey Jones is arguably the best ever Warrior. Truthfully I can’t really mount much of an argument for anyone other than the incredible number seven.

He’s straight into the jersey in the current squad and more than fixes their worries in the halfback role.

Playing over 270 games for the club across two stints, Jones achieved literally everything other than the illusive NRL Premiership.

He was the first player picked for the Kiwi national side each and every time they played and was key to ending the Kangaroos 27 year series winning streak. He played 48 times for New Zealand.

The 2002 Golden Boot winner would completely transform the current Warriors lineup. Can you imagine the partnership he and RTS would have created? Sign me up for that!

One of the best kicking games of the era, I would absolutely love to see the young Warriors lead by a 2002 carnation of Stacey Jones.