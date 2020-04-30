We continue our which five former players we’d bring back series with the Canterbury Bulldogs.
For those who have missed previous editions, these are players who have stared for the club in the past who would fit into the modern day side to assist them in their journey towards an NRL title.
As I’m in my mid 30s, I’m keeping to players who I’ve largely seen, and also not including current players who have moved on. Recently retired players won’t be considered either. Therefore the likes of Mortimer and Folkes missed out based purely on my not seeing them play live.
1. Hazem El Masri
Possibly my favourite ever Bulldog, the once NRL all-time leading point scorer would be the first player I’d kit up for a return to the current side.
The Dogs lack a potent threat out wide and in the 317 game veteran, they’d have that in spades. 150 tries and 891 goals in his one-club career put him amongst the clubs all time greats.
El Masri lacks the height and size of the modern day wingers however I’m sure he’d have the skills to thrive. The Dogs could certainly do with his conversion rate.
For a club struggling to score tries, they need to go up in 6’s rather than 4’s and Hazem is the best man to ensure that.