As we count down the return of the greatest game of all, we continue our look at which five club legends we’d bring back. This week it is the North Queensland Cowboys.

To limit the choices, I’ve selected only players I have seen play live. i.e. I’m in my mid 30s so I can’t comment on players from the 1970s.

We also don’t pick players who are still currently playing elsewhere, or retired less than five years ago.

Being that the Cowboys are a newer club, they don’t have the history or success of the likes of the Bunnies and Raiders, so this one shapes up very differently.

We weight selections based on achievements at the club. Steve Walters for instance would make the list based on his time in Canberra but probably not his Cowboys stint.

Again, these are players who would slot straight into the side to improve the current squad’s chances of a title win, so there’s no point in selection five fullbacks, even if they were the best five players available.