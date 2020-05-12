As we count down the return of the greatest game of all, we continue our look at which five club legends we’d bring back. This week it is the North Queensland Cowboys.
To limit the choices, I’ve selected only players I have seen play live. i.e. I’m in my mid 30s so I can’t comment on players from the 1970s.
We also don’t pick players who are still currently playing elsewhere, or retired less than five years ago.
Being that the Cowboys are a newer club, they don’t have the history or success of the likes of the Bunnies and Raiders, so this one shapes up very differently.
We weight selections based on achievements at the club. Steve Walters for instance would make the list based on his time in Canberra but probably not his Cowboys stint.
Again, these are players who would slot straight into the side to improve the current squad’s chances of a title win, so there’s no point in selection five fullbacks, even if they were the best five players available.
1. Matthew Bowen
The first player chosen is an absolute no-brainer with the club’s best every fullback returning to reclaim his number one jersey. Yes, Valentine Holmes has started his stint in the custodian role relatively well, however a shift to the wing eventuates here with Bowen’s return.
Bowen played 270 games for the Cowboys, 10 Origins for Queensland, and made a single appearance for the national side before finishing his career in England with Wigan.
His try scoring rate was one almost every two games, which is incredible considering the fact the Cowboys haven’t always been the Premiership force of the past few seasons.
Bowen at only 5 foot 8 was a one of a kind fullback. Capable of breaking hearts at both club and state level, he was lightning quick and tough as nails.
I’ll never forget that intercept he took to wrap up Origin One all those years ago. It haunts me to this very day. Genius player. Capable of absolutely anything on any given day!