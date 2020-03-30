After a long, rugby league-less week, people, myself included, have been forced to look back for our fix of the greatest game of all.

Some have re-watched recent Grand Final wins on Youtube. Eels fans watched Friend repeats.

The one big, non Covid related news this week came in the form of Tyson Frizell’s announcement that he’s leaving the Dragons. That was fun, although the numbers being thrown around are eye watering.

We’ll hear far more about that when everything settles down, but for now I’m actually enjoying look back for my fix.

We were having a chat on social media late last week talking about which player we’d bring back from a previous era who we believe would star today.

Each week I’m going to take a look at five past stars I’d love to bring back into the modern game.

What better way to start than with my side, the Sharks?

For the purpose of this, I’m going to keep it to player I’ve been able to see. Being in my early 30’s, I never saw Steve Rogers or Gavin Miller, so I can’t really comment. I know they’re great, Gav Miller even bought me a drink following a big win in 2016. Legend!

Again though, these will be players I’ve seen play. Five former Sharks I’d love to see back in the game. The five I’d like to see slot into the current NRL squad. These won’t include recently retired players such as Lewis, Gallen and Ennis: