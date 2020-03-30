After a long, rugby league-less week, people, myself included, have been forced to look back for our fix of the greatest game of all.
Some have re-watched recent Grand Final wins on Youtube. Eels fans watched Friend repeats.
The one big, non Covid related news this week came in the form of Tyson Frizell’s announcement that he’s leaving the Dragons. That was fun, although the numbers being thrown around are eye watering.
We’ll hear far more about that when everything settles down, but for now I’m actually enjoying look back for my fix.
We were having a chat on social media late last week talking about which player we’d bring back from a previous era who we believe would star today.
Each week I’m going to take a look at five past stars I’d love to bring back into the modern game.
What better way to start than with my side, the Sharks?
For the purpose of this, I’m going to keep it to player I’ve been able to see. Being in my early 30’s, I never saw Steve Rogers or Gavin Miller, so I can’t really comment. I know they’re great, Gav Miller even bought me a drink following a big win in 2016. Legend!
Again though, these will be players I’ve seen play. Five former Sharks I’d love to see back in the game. The five I’d like to see slot into the current NRL squad. These won’t include recently retired players such as Lewis, Gallen and Ennis:
1. Andrew Ettingshausen
Again, I never saw Rogers or Miller, but in my life-time it’s a two way race for greatest Shark of all time between Paul Gallen and Andrew Ettingshausen.
Can you imagine ET in that 2016 Premiership winning side? Or today’s squad? He and Bronson Xerri would be the best centre pairing in the competition.
Can you imagine those flowing locks in HD!?
ET is the best centre I’ve ever seen. I say that with no bias at all. No one could do what he could. From the try scoring record to those tackles on Martin Offiah, ET was larger than life when I was growing up.
I remember him scoring tries for the Sharks, the Blues and the Kangaroos. I have no doubt in the world he would play top level in the current day and age.
The Sharks right side with Johnson, Nikora and ET has highlight reel written all over it!