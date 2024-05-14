Dylan Edwards has jumped up Zero Tackle's NRL MVP leaderboard at the end of Round 10, with a 16-vote performance seeing him move into second spot.

Edwards has polled seven of the first nine games for the Panthers, with the consistent fullback now just 11 votes behind leader Tom Trbojevic.

The Manly star's time at the top is likely coming to a close though given he will face at least six to seven weeks on the sideline with a hamstring injury.

It means we could have a new leader as soon as next week, with Edwards, Zac Lomax, Scott Drinkwater and Viliame Kikau all within a single game's striking distance.

Lomax and Drinkwater both managed to poll during Round 10, scoring 10 and 12 votes respectively to jump Kikau, who now sits in fifth spot overall.

Elsewhere, Round 10 saw rookie Trai Fuller as one of the perfect players, scoring a perfect 20. He was joined by Ezra Mam and Bradman Best as one of only three players to score the maximum amount of votes.

Luke Garner, Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o, Jack de Belin, Ben Hunt, Cameron McInnes, Daniel Atkinson, Tyran Wishart, Dominic Young, Sam Walker, David Fifita and AJ Brimson were the other players voted among the top performers for the weekend.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.

Here are all the votes from Round 9.

Top ten

Correct as of May 14.