Dylan Edwards has jumped up Zero Tackle's NRL MVP leaderboard at the end of Round 10, with a 16-vote performance seeing him move into second spot.
Edwards has polled seven of the first nine games for the Panthers, with the consistent fullback now just 11 votes behind leader Tom Trbojevic.
The Manly star's time at the top is likely coming to a close though given he will face at least six to seven weeks on the sideline with a hamstring injury.
It means we could have a new leader as soon as next week, with Edwards, Zac Lomax, Scott Drinkwater and Viliame Kikau all within a single game's striking distance.
Lomax and Drinkwater both managed to poll during Round 10, scoring 10 and 12 votes respectively to jump Kikau, who now sits in fifth spot overall.
Elsewhere, Round 10 saw rookie Trai Fuller as one of the perfect players, scoring a perfect 20. He was joined by Ezra Mam and Bradman Best as one of only three players to score the maximum amount of votes.
Luke Garner, Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o, Jack de Belin, Ben Hunt, Cameron McInnes, Daniel Atkinson, Tyran Wishart, Dominic Young, Sam Walker, David Fifita and AJ Brimson were the other players voted among the top performers for the weekend.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.
Here are all the votes from Round 9.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Trai Fuller
|Trai Fuller
|Trai Fuller
|Trai Fuller
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|3
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
|Tommy Talau
|Jake Averillo
|2
|Tommy Talau
|Euan Aitken
|Euan Aitken
|Tommy Talau
|1
|Jake Averillo
|Jake Averillo
|Luke Brooks
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Luke Garner
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Brian To'o
|4
|Brian To'o
|Luke Garner
|Jacob Kiraz
|Luke Garner
|3
|Dylan Edwards
|Jacob Kiraz
|Isaah Yeo
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Isaah Yeo
|Brian To'o
|Luke Garner
|Jacob Kiraz
|1
|Jacob Kiraz
|Reed Mahoney
|Brian To'o
|Reed Mahoney
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|4
|Blaize Talagi
|Payne Haas
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Blaize Talagi
|3
|Payne Haas
|Blaize Talagi
|Blaize Talagi
|Selwyn Cobbo
|2
|Deine Mariner
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Bailey Simonsson
|Deine Mariner
|1
|Bailey Simonsson
|Deine Mariner
|Deine Mariner
|Payne Haas
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|4
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaiah Papali'i
|3
|Greg Marzhew
|David Armstrong
|David Armstrong
|Jahream Bula
|2
|Jayden Sullivan
|Jayden Sullivan
|Greg Marzhew
|David Armstrong
|1
|David Armstrong
|David Armstrong
|Jayden Sullivan
|Jayden Sullivan
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jack de Belin
|Ben Hunt
|Jack de Belin
|Jack de Belin
|4
|Ben Hunt
|Jack de Belin
|Zac Lomax
|Tyrell Sloan
|3
|Zac Lomax
|Tyrell Sloan
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|2
|Jaydn Su'A
|Zac Lomax
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jaydn Su'A
|1
|Blake Lawrie
|Jaydn Su'A
|Tyrell Sloan
|Zac Lomax
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Tyran Wishart
|Cameron McInnes
|Daniel Atkinson
|Daniel Atkinson
|4
|Daniel Atkinson
|Daniel Atkinson
|Cameron McInnes
|Tyran Wishart
|3
|Cameron McInnes
|Kayal Iro
|Tyran Wishart
|Cameron Munster
|2
|Oregon Kaufusi
|Tyran Wishart
|Oregon Kaufusi
|Blayke Brailey
|1
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|Kayal Iro
|Kayal Iro
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Dominic Young
|Daniel Atkinson
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|4
|Angus Crichton
|Cameron McInnes
|Sam Walker
|Angus Crichton
|3
|Sam Walker
|Tyran Wishart
|Joseph Manu
|Sam Walker
|2
|James Tedesco
|Oregon Kaufusi
|James Tedesco
|Joseph Manu
|1
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Kayal Iro
|Angus Crichton
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|AJ Brimson
|4
|AJ Brimson
|Beau Fermor
|AJ Brimson
|Scott Drinkwater
|3
|Scott Drinkwater
|AJ Brimson
|Scott Drinkwater
|David Fifita
|2
|Chad Townsend
|Scott Drinkwater
|Chad Townsend
|Chad Townsend
|1
|Jojo Fifita
|Jojo Fifita
|Beau Fermor
|Kieran Foran
Top ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Tom
Trbojevic
|0
|104
|2
|Dylan
Edwards
|16
|93
|3
|Zac
Lomax
|10
|91
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|12
|91
|5
|Viliame
Kikau
|0
|84
|6
|Patrick
Carrigan
|0
|80
|7
|James
Tedesco
|8
|79
|8
|Jahrome
Hughes
|0
|77
|9
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|0
|75
|10
|Ben
Hunt
|15
|72
Click here to view the full leaderboard.
Correct as of May 14.