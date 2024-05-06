The Wests Tigers are in the middle of a halves crisis as two playmakers have reportedly picked up injuries ahead of their match against the Newcastle Knights.

As veteran Aidan Sezer will be unavailable for the next four matches due to being suspended by the Match Review Committee (MRC), the club were set to unearth the pairing of Lachlan Galvin and Latu Fainu in the starting halves for this weekend.

However, the young teammates have reportedly picked up injuries ahead of the clash as the club looks to break their five-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon at Scully Park, Tamworth.

As reported by News Corp, Latu Fainu has sustained a hamstring injury, while Lachlan Galvin was sent to undergo scans for a hand injury he picked up last week against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

It is understood that the Wests Tigers were extremely worried that Galvin would spend a significant time on the sidelines, but he has since been cleared of any major injury.

This means he will take his spot in the five-eighth role alongside Jayden Sullivan, who will be recalled to the starting team from the NSW Cup, per the publication - Fainu will be ruled out of the match.

Apparently, there are some worries around the club surrounding Fainu as his hamstring injury has become a constant recurrence as saw he missed the pre-season and the opening games of this year.

This couldn't have come at a worse time for the teenage prodigy, who is attempting to break into the starting team.

"I really want to get that starting position, but whatever Benji needs, I'm willing to play any position, even if it's to stay at 14," Fainu told Zero Tackle last week.

"I just want to do my job for this team. I don't mind where I play, I do want to play at half but at the same time whatever Benji needs me to play.

"I'm willing to play any position for this team. If Benji needs me to go play wing, I'll go play wing.

"At the same time, I'm just going to be working hard for this team."