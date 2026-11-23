The Canberra Raiders and Hudson Young's management have struck a deal which will see the Green Machine waive the 10-day cooling-off period, leaving the NSW Blues all but confirmed for a PNG Chiefs berth in 2028.

The NRL allows players 10 days after signing a contract to reconsider the deal before the legal and contractual obligations kick in.

9News is reporting Young's management have been in contact with the Raiders in the past few days, which has led to the Raiders waiving the rule, with an official signing announcement from the Chiefs expected imminently.

Young recently toured facilities in early November, and if history is anything to go by, once a player tours Port Moresby, they are likely to sign the dotted line.

Jarome Luai, Zac Lomax, Joseph Manu, and Young headline the list who have made the trip, while Xavier Willison, AJ Brimson and Deine Mariner have also all recently made the trip out of the country.

Young is currently recovering from an Achilles injury sustained in July which wiped him out of Kangaroos duties for the World Cup.

Before his injury, Young at the top of his game and one of the best players in the competition, headlined by a tough State of Origin series for the NSW Blues where he played every minute during the series and won the True Blue Award.

Young is expected to be fit and firing for Round 1 next year in what will be his last season in the lime green.

Now, the Raiders will turn their attention to luring Liam Martin to the nation's capital, acting as a like-for-like representative replacement for Young.

Martin has been constantly linked to the Raiders, and spoke publicly that he is "open" to a move to the Raiders, praising coach Ricky Stuart and the valuable role he plays with his roster.

The Panthers are currently working through a deal to keep Martin at the foot of the mountains, but also have Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, and Moses Leota to finalise for contracts beyond next year.