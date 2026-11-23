The Canterbury Bulldogs will lose five-eighth Matt Burton at the end of the season, with the five-eighth informing the club on Monday morning.

Burton, who was played out of position in the centres at the end of 2026, is set to see out the remainder of his contract with the Bulldogs through to the end of 2027, but will not re-sign beyond that.

The former Dally M team of the year member toured Perth facilities recently, and will be the biggest signing to date for a club who have struggled to attract marquee talent.

It was reported in previous times that Burton's deal will be around a million dollars a season over four years, or five if he has signed for 2027, but a release from the Bulldogs has, at this stage, not been agreed on.

It's understood per Channel Nine's Danny Weidler that the deal will make use of the new marquee allowances in place for Canterbury.

Canterbury, publicly at least, have been keen to retain Burton and want him at the club long-term, but it's clear there are issues over valuation and role.

Burton wants to play as a five-eighth, but the Bulldogs are likely to start 2027 with Stephen Crichton there, while the long-term plan is that Lachlan Galvin will move to five-eighth from halfback, allowing either Alex Conti or Mitchell Woods, who spent much of 2026 out injured, to play in the number seven jumper.

That means Burton would not only play in the centres, but also be offered centre money, which fails the test on both accounts for a player who has representative experience.

Burton's form throughout 2026 waned as it did for much of the Bulldogs, who slumped outside the eight after playing finals football in 2025.

That was hardly all down to Burton, but it was undisputable that the club seemed to turn a corner in attack once he changed positions with Stephen Crichton in the final rounds of the campaign.

Burton would slot straight into the number six jumper in Perth for 2028, particularly with recent confirmation that the club has signed Tyran Wishart to play dummy half.

Perth do have other five-eighth options on their books, including Niwhai Puru from the Cronulla Sharks and Jack Cole from the Penrith Panthers, who will fight for the role alongside halfback Toby Sexton in 2027.

Burton played alongside Sexton at the Bulldogs for much of 2025, when the Bulldogs set themselves up for a run into the finals and at one stage were leading the competition.