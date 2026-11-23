Parramatta Eels winger Josh Addo-Carr was due to return to the club for preseason training at the backend of last week.

After a mutual agreement by both parties, Addo-Carr didn't attend training at Kellyville according to fresh reports from the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Eels formally decided in mid-November not to re-sign him beyond next year as the club looks to go in another direction.

The NRL and Police cleared Addo-Carr to re-join the side following the former NSW Blues and Kangaroos star returning a negative sample B drug test, but the writing on the wall is an immediate exit from the club before the 2027 season kicks off.

The club also confirmed in a statement that Addo-Carr is free to explore his opportunities immediately, leaving his Eels career in limbo.

Despite this, there are still plenty of sides that could use Addo-Carr's skill, athleticism, and speed, and the 31-year-old was only just playing in the Ashes for Australia last year.

Addo-Carr burst onto the NRL scene in 2016 with the Wests Tigers, bringing plenty of energy and passion when entering the field.

The next year, he then moved to the Melbourne Storm, where he enjoyed his prime as a freakish try scorer with blistering speed, immediately becoming a fan favourite in Victoria with a superb try-scoring rate of 96 tries in 118 games.

Then came three seasons at Canterbury before moving cross-town to the Eels, where he has amassed 45 games in two seasons for the blue and gold. But looking unlikely Addo-Carr will be at the club come March next year.

Addo-Carr sits seventh on the all-time try-scorer list with 167 four-pointers.