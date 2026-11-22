Melbourne Storm chief executive Justin Rodski admits it's going to be a tough task to replace legendary coach Craig Bellamy, even going so far as to say he is irreplaceable.

Bellamy announced that 2027 will be his final season as coach for the successful Victorian club, with the Storm now tasked with the tricky challenge of finding a successor for the three-time title-winning coach.

Rodski is keen to lock down a long-term replacement sooner rather than later to prepare for another era of dominance in Storm colours, with the club ready to secure a coach in the "next couple of months".

“We won't be able to replace him,” Rodski said on SEN Summer Run.

“That's now underway. We'll put together a timeline, process and criteria. We'll go and look to the market and see who is out there.

“We'll identify some of the best prospective coaches, and we'll bring them in to be part of that process.

“We'll provide an update on that over the coming weeks and months. We'd like to secure our next coach over the next couple of months; we wouldn't like to go too far into the season.

“We're pretty keen to know who is going to be our coach in the next few months so we can continue to prepare and advise our players and staff.” Bellamy will go down in the history books as being at the helm in one of the all-time most dominant periods by a club, headlined by star trio Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith all playing at their peak throughout the late 2000s and 2010s. Rodski can also begin to prepare for what a farewell celebration looks like for Bellamy as he enters the final stretch of his brilliant career. “Clearly he's not someone who loves the fanfare or anything like that,” Rodski added. “He accepts that there's going to be some form of recognition and acknowledgment along the way. “In our final home game of the season next year, he'll coach his 650th game for the Melbourne Storm. That's a pretty incredible achievement in itself. “We'll put some things in place, and we've got some announcements in the coming months for our fans, members and partners to all be involved, and obviously for the media as well to help us celebrate what's been an incredible story and incredible journey. “Some of those things we won't tell Craig until the last minute just to make sure he says yes.”

Despite coaching over 600 NRL matches, Bellamy will enter unfamiliar waters to begin his last season when the club travels across the Pacific Ocean to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

The Storm take on the Wests Tigers in a doubleheader with the Gold Coast Titans facing the Parramatta Eels in the fourth instalment of the American NRL endeavour.