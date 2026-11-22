The South Sydney Rabbitohs are divided over what to do with superstar Latrell Mitchell, with differing opinions inside the club creating further uncertainty around his future.

Mitchell officially became eligible to negotiate with rival clubs on November 1, with the Rabbitohs yet to show any urgency in securing his long-term future.

While head coach Wayne Bennett remains firmly in Mitchell's corner and is eager to see his star re-sign, not everyone within South Sydney's administration shares the same confidence in the 29-year-old.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, there are members within the Rabbitohs' top office who are less convinced Mitchell remains the right option for the club, with some reportedly hoping he struggles upon his return to training so their concerns about his future are vindicated.

The club had previously indicated it wanted to see Mitchell prove his fitness and commitment throughout the pre-season before reassessing his situation early next year.

However, the growing divide over his future has become increasingly difficult to ignore, particularly with the Rabbitohs remaining relatively quiet in his defence amid several recent issues surrounding his omission from the Rugby League World Cup finals and speculation about a potential exit.

Mitchell is understood to be keen to make an early return to pre-season training, hoping to demonstrate his commitment to South Sydney and prove his worth to those questioning his future.

Although his leave entitlements mean he is not required to return until early next year, he is expected to make an appearance at the club within the next three weeks.

Injuries have undoubtedly played a significant role in Mitchell's recent struggles for consistency, with the NSW representative managing just 12 appearances during the 2026 season.

That followed similarly interrupted campaigns in 2025 and 2024, when he managed only 11 appearances in each season.

In fact, the last time Mitchell featured in more than 20 games across a single NRL season was back in 2019, during his final campaign with the Sydney Roosters.

His availability has become a significant consideration for South Sydney, particularly as the club weighs up its options around the make-up of its long-term roster.

The uncertainty surrounding Mitchell also comes amid the Rabbitohs' attempts to work out how they could accommodate Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker, who is being linked with a potential move to the club for 2028 or even earlier.

With multiple roster considerations underway and differing opinions emerging over Mitchell's future, the Rabbitohs face some significant decisions as they attempt to reshape their squad.

Whether Bennett can convince the club's hierarchy that Mitchell remains central to their plans could prove pivotal to how the situation unfolds over the coming months, and the hold he has over the club as a whole.