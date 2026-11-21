South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Jye Gray's future at the club has been thrown into doubt, with the young gun reportedly being shopped to rival clubs as the club works to make space for Sam Walker.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Rabbitohs are exploring options to move Gray on, with the fullback's position at the club potentially under threat as they look to accommodate the Sydney Roosters halfback.

Gray is currently contracted to South Sydney until the end of the 2029 season, having established himself as one of the club's long-term prospects at the back end of 2025.

However, his standing in Wayne Bennett's side took a hit throughout the 2026 campaign, with Matt Dufty emerging as the preferred option at fullback towards the back end of the season.

Gray made 16 appearances for the Rabbitohs in 2026, while Dufty featured in 15 games, but ultimately finished the season as Bennett's first-choice No.1.

The situation could present Bennett with a difficult selection dilemma heading into 2027, particularly with Dufty currently without a club for next season and Gray's immediate future unclear.

Gray is understood to be earning approximately $650,000 per season, meaning a potential departure could also free up considerable salary cap space.

The uncertainty surrounding Gray comes as Walker's immediate future remains unresolved, with the halfback yet to determine whether he will remain at the Roosters, make the cross-town move to South Sydney or accept a one-year deal with Super League outfit St Helens.

Walker has emerged as a potential recruitment target for the Rabbitohs as they look to strengthen their spine, but his next move could have significant consequences for several players already at the club.

Should Walker make the move to Redfern, Gray could find himself among the casualties as Bennett looks to make room for the highly-rated playmaker.