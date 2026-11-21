Craig Bellamy has confirmed he will bring the curtain down on his coaching career at the end of the 2027 NRL season, with his final round game set to come against his former assistant Jason Ryles and the Parramatta Eels.

The Daily Telegraph revealed the announcement, with Bellamy confirming there would be no extension beyond next season after more than two decades in charge of the Storm.

Bellamy's final regular-season fixture will see Melbourne travel to CommBank Stadium to face the Eels, where Ryles, who previously worked under Bellamy, is now head coach.

Having started his coaching career with the Brisbane Broncos in 2002, Bellamy joined Melbourne the following season and has since overseen 609 games at the club, winning three premierships.

His future had been a major talking point earlier this year after revealing he had been diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease, raising questions about how much longer he would remain in the coaching role.

However, Bellamy insisted his approach would not change heading into what will be his final pre-season.

“This is the last year,” Bellamy said.

“This will be it. Whether it's the last or whether it's the first, or in the middle, I still sort of approach things the same.

“I'm just sort of doing what I like to do and do what I normally do, I suppose.

“I've done some changing over the years – you know you try different things and you see different things and you hear about different things that you might try.

“During the last few ones, we haven't changed too much.”

Despite confirming his impending retirement, Bellamy admitted he had not spent much time contemplating the end of his coaching career, instead remaining focused on the immediate demands of the job.

“I haven't really sort of thought about it. I'm pretty narrow-visioned to be quite honest," he said.

“We know what our schedule is for the week and then we'll plan our training sessions … and that's all I've been concerning myself with.

“I haven't really thought about it – that it is the last season, the last pre-season.

“It's just sort of getting on with the job, having that narrow vision, understanding what's important now, and going and doing it.”

The 67-year-old also addressed his neurodegenerative disease diagnosis, revealing he had asked members of his coaching staff and senior playing group to be upfront with him should they notice any changes in his condition.

“I've told the people – the coaches here and the senior players – when it came out that if you notice anything, well, let me know,” he said.

“They haven't really noticed too much at all.”

There also remains uncertainty around whether Bellamy will maintain a connection with the Storm beyond his final season, with the possibility of taking up another role at the club not yet ruled out.

However, the veteran coach acknowledged a clean break could ultimately be the preferred outcome for both parties.

“It would be hard to go from flat out to nothing,” Bellamy said.

“At the end of the day, it might be that they want to make a clean break. If that's the way they want to go, I'll be okay with it too.

“The club don't owe me anything. There have been some ups and downs as there is with any club over 20-odd years, but the club has always done the right thing by me.”

Bellamy's final season will also provide an opportunity to return Melbourne to premiership contention after a difficult 2026 campaign saw the club miss the finals for the first time since 2010, when they were stripped of points following their salary cap scandal.

The severity of injuries suffered by Eli Katoa and Tui Kamikamica played a significant role in disrupting Melbourne's season, with both players enduring serious medical incidents.

Kamikamica suffered a stroke, while Katoa sustained serious head injuries during the Pacific Championships, leaving the club dealing with concerns well beyond their availability on the field.

Bellamy admitted the circumstances surrounding the injuries had affected the entire playing group, while expressing hope that Melbourne's new additions could help turn things around.

“This time last year I can't remember what I was thinking, but we had those injuries with Eli and Tui,” Bellamy said.

“With Tui and Eli, they're probably once in 50-year injuries. Tui ended up having a stroke and then Eli with the head knocks.

“I know (Eli) is as keen as mustard. He just wants to play.

“Those two injuries knocked us around a bit – they knocked us around not just because they weren't playing, but the severity of those injuries, everyone was sort of concerned and worried about it to be quite honest.

“This year we've brought some players in that are regular first graders and hopefully they'll do a good job for us.

“Keeley, he's got a bit of a shoulder problem at the moment so he's not doing full time. Obviously Adam Pompey and Isaako, they're not here.

“Xerri's here, he's been really good, very dialled in.

“So those new blokes, they've fitted in pretty well.”

Bronson Xerri, Jamayne Isaako and Adam Pompey are among the new faces arriving at Melbourne ahead of 2027, with Bellamy hopeful the additions can help strengthen the club's playing stocks.

There has also been considerable speculation surrounding the futures of several established Storm stars following the opening of the November 1 negotiation period.

Stefano Utoikamanu has been linked with a potential move to the Sydney Roosters, while Harry Grant has held discussions with Gold Coast Titans powerbrokers about a possible switch.

However, Bellamy insisted he was not getting caught up in the speculation, with his attention firmly on preparing the squad for the upcoming season.

In fact, the coach revealed he had been so removed from the discussions that a friend recently had to bring him up to speed.

“We were just talking and he said, ‘What is going on with Harry and Stef?'” Bellamy said.

“I didn't even know.”

Asked whether he was worried about the prospect of losing key players, Bellamy responded: “I don't know about worried, but concerned.”

With Bellamy's departure now confirmed, attention will inevitably turn towards who Melbourne appoint to replace one of the most successful coaches in NRL history.

The Storm have a significant decision ahead, with Bellamy having been at the helm since 2003 and establishing one of the competition's most consistent clubs.

While he is happy to provide an opinion on his eventual successor, Bellamy insisted the responsibility ultimately rests with the club.

“If they ask me, I might give them an answer,” he said.

“I think that's a club issue. You'd like to think that they might ask me for an opinion, but at the same time I'm not going to worry too much about it.

“At the end of the day, the club's got to do what they think's the right thing and who's the right person.

“I'm sure they'll make the best decision that they think and that'll be the best decision for the club.”

There is little doubt Bellamy will want to finish his remarkable coaching career with another premiership, which would take his tally to four titles with Melbourne.

However, he acknowledged that achieving the feat will be easier said than done.

“That's a lot harder done than said,” he said.

“It would be nice.”

For now, Bellamy's focus remains on 2027, with one final opportunity to add to his legacy at Melbourne before his coaching career comes to an end.