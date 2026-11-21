The NRL is considering a radical rule change that would completely alter the interpretation of a knock-on, potentially allowing players to knock the ball into an opponent while contesting under a high ball.

The proposed change will be presented to the game's committee on Monday, with Wayne Bennett and Ricky Stuart among those who will have a say in whether the interpretation is altered.

Under the proposed rules, a knock-on would only be called if the ball hits the ground following a player's attempt to challenge for it in the air.

This would mean that if a player knocks or bobbles the ball into an opponent while competing for a kick, play would continue, with both players still able to contest possession.

The change would also remove the need for the bunker to intervene in determining whether a knock-on has occurred, an interpretation that has regularly proven contentious due to even the slightest contact with the ball potentially resulting in a turnover.

It comes after controversy in the Rugby League World Cup final, when Ronaldo Mulitalo was denied a try for New Zealand after contesting a high ball against Tom Trbojevic.

Mulitalo had caught the ball before it bounced, with the try initially awarded on the field before the bunker intervened and overturned the decision stating he knocked it on into the Kangaroos winger.

ARLC executive chairman Peter V'landys confirmed the committee would be open to discussing potential changes, although he suggested the focus was more on interpretations than introducing entirely new rules.

“It's not so much about rule changes, it's about interpretations we need to look at,” ARLC executive chairman Peter V'landys told The Daily Telegraph.

“It's open to the coaches to bring anything forward.

“We don't look at it from the lenses of the players or coaches.

“We look at it from the lenses of the fan.

“We've introduced things to make the game unpredictable.

“When you're glued to the television for 80 minutes you don't want to be bored and not be able to predict what will happen in the game … the game became too predictable.

“If there are any rules to make the game more unpredictable or make the game more exciting we will look at it.”

Bennett is also expected to again raise the possibility of changing the kick-off rule, which would allow the team conceding points to receive the ball rather than having to kick off to their opposition.

The concept was trialled multiple times towards the back end of the 2026 season, it now to be discussed again and whether it should be introduced permanently.