Wests Tigers forward Royce Hunt could be heading to the Super League, with English powerhouse St Helens understood to be interested in securing his services.

The 31-year-old has emerged as a potential signing for the Super League club, who are understood to be making room in their overseas quota to accommodate the experienced prop.

St Helens have informed multiple quota players that they are free to explore opportunities elsewhere, with their departures expected to pave the way for Hunt to join the club.

Once those overseas exits are confirmed, St Helens are understood to formally announce the signing of the Tigers forward.

Wests Tigers are not expected to stand in Hunt's way should he wish to pursue an opportunity overseas, despite having him contracted until the end of the 2027 season.

Hunt joined the Tigers from the Cronulla Sharks ahead of the 2025 campaign and reached the significant milestone of 100 NRL appearances during the season.

His potential departure would form part of an extensive recruitment drive at St Helens, who are preparing for a significant change in the coaching department ahead of the 2027 season.

Former Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters will take over at the English club on a three-year deal, with the Australian looking to reshape the squad ahead of his arrival.

Hunt is not the only NRL player understood to be on St Helens' radar, with Raiders hooker Tom Starling also set to join the Super League outfit.

The club have also reportedly tabled a one-year offer to Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker, should he decide to leave the NRL immediately.

Walker is understood to be weighing up his future amid the possibility of joining the PNG Chiefs when the competition's 18th team enters the NRL in 2028.

St Helens' offer would provide him with a potential short-term landing spot in England before the expansion club's arrival, although any move would depend on the halfback's decision to depart the Roosters.