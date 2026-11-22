We've blended two players from each of the 18 NRL squads for 2027, including the Perth Bears. You'll see one face and four possible pairs for each club.
Spotting one player will narrow it down, but you'll need to recognise both to land on the right answer.
Which two Broncos players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Raiders players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Bulldogs players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Sharks players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Dolphins players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Titans players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Sea Eagles players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two players from the Storm are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Knights players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Cowboys players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Eels players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Panthers players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Bears players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Rabbitohs players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Dragons players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Roosters players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two Warriors players are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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Which two players from the Wests Tigers are in this face mash?
Correct!
Wrong!
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