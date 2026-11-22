Auckland-born prop Zyon Maiu'u will return to the New Zealand Warriors after a brief stint across the Tasman with the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs.

Maiu'u made the move to Belmore in the middle of 2025 in hopes of locking down more minutes in the top grade, but didn't do enough for Cameron Ciraldo to hand him a Bulldogs club debut.

He originally signed on for a two-year deal with the Bulldogs at the start of last year.

The 23-year-old middle came through the Warriors' ranks with plenty of promise and made his NRL debut on Anzac Day in 2024, with CODE Sports revealing he will now return home to continue his craft.

He immediately impressed off the bench in his solitary NRL fixture for the Warriors, clocking 77 metres from seven runs in only 13 minutes.

However, his time at the Bulldogs saw him staying in NSW Cup since his arrival, with 16 appearances for the blue and white this year in a mixture of starting and interchange roles.

In the Warriors' debut season in the SG Ball competition in 2020, they immediately impressed with four wins and two losses, placing them in second position before COVID-19 wiped out the competition.

Players on that side included Maiu'u, Josiah Karapani, Ali Leiataua, Viliami Vailea and Taniela Otukolo.

With a rapid progression through the New Zealand junior ranks and plenty of promise as a gifted athlete who can play middle and edge back rower, Maiu'u's return will excite plenty of Warriors fans.

His return to Auckland will see him begin training with the Warriors NSW Cup side and work his way up if he impresses Andrew Webster and the NRL coaching staff.