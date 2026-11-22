Perth Bears halfback Toby Sexton has seemingly revealed who will be given the first crack at the number nine jersey come Round 1 next season.

The Bears hooker position has come into focus after they failed to land a big fish in the market for a dummy half, with Tyson Smoothy and Tyran Wishart locked in as the strongest options.

With plenty of halves for Meninga and the coaching staff to choose from, it seems Sexton has revealed Wishart will get the first shot at nine after showing his elite versatility for the Melbourne Storm.

Wishart, who played halfback and five-eighth during his junior days, could very well be the Bears' long-term solution at nine after providing plenty of sparks in the role off the bench for the Storm.

Now, it looks like the mystery of who will start at hooker for the Bears has been put to rest.

"There's Tyran Wishart," Sexton said on SEN about who excites him in the Bears' lineup.

"He's been nearly (Melbourne Storm's) most important player to be honest with the amount of positions he's played.

"But I feel like he gets a proper crack at nine here in Perth, and I'm pretty keen to form a pretty good combination with him.

"There's lots of good stories. I feel like Mal (Meninga) signed a lot of good people first and foremost, but a lot of boys who were playing minutes but not probably playing the minutes they deserved.

"I think lots of boys will get that opportunity here at Perth and blokes like Liam Henry and (Gehamat) Shibasaki and everything like that. So it'd be cool to play alongside them."

Wishart came through the Illawarra pathways with the Gerringong Lions in the halves, then during his time at the Storm, was stuck behind Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes, limiting his time to develop as a playmaker.

Although Wishart's first crack in the NRL was at hooker for the Storm in 2022 and came on for 78 minutes following an early hand injury to Brandon Smith.

Now, after what will be a rigorous preseason over the Perth summer, it is likely we will see Wishart make the permanent switch while the club develops teenager star Asher Chapman.

The Bears will re-ignite their arch rivalry with the Manly Sea Eagles with the side booked in at Optus Stadium in Round 1 to officially open their account as an NRL franchise.