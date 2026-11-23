The Gold Coast Titans have officially offered Harry Grant a contract for 2028 and beyond.

The game's best dummy half is off-contract at the end of 2027, and the chance of him staying in Melbourne appears to be on the wane.

The Titans have consistently been the club most heavily linked with him since prior to the November 1 deadline.

It's understood there were a pair of meetings held last week between the two camps, and News Corp are now reporting a million dollar a year or more deal, running from 2028 through to the end of 2030, is on the table.

The three-year contract could be the biggest signing in Gold Coast history, with the club down the wrong end of the ladder in recent seasons, but showing some signs of life at times in 2026 as they spent their first campaign under Josh Hannay.

As it stands, the Titans, who have let go of Sam Verrills for 2027, have Oliver Pascoe and Luke Sommerton as their two first-choice dummy halves, but both players are off-contract at the end of the coming season and it could lead the Titans restructuring their dummy half role.

Hannay's side are likely to shake Moeaki Fotuaika from their salary cap at the end of 2027, and with David Fifita's contract also fully off the books at the end of next year, it means they can start to rebalance a salary cap that was badly skewed to the forward pack.

AJ Brimson's departure also means the Titans have plenty of cash up their sleeve, although they will need more than just the one marquee recruit, even if they do land Grant.

The dummy half is still in the sights of the Storm who are desperate to retain him, but their own tight salary cap means at least one of Grant, Cameron Munster and Stefano Utoikamanu, who has been heavily linked to the Sydney Roosters, will likely leave.

The Manly Sea Eagles are the other club who are believed to be weighing up making a seven-figure offer for Grant.