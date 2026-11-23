Perth Bears have received a knockout blow after being locked out of their spiritual home of North Sydney Oval for trial matches next year.

The Bears will enter the NRL in 2027, and were hoping to use the iconic North Sydney venue to kick-start their franchise, but fresh reports from the Sydney Morning Herald reveal a scheduling conflict with Cricket NSW that will keep the Bears out.

Cricket NSW weren't willing to strike a deal with the club to ease the handover process, and given the time sensitivity of the matter, the organisation had to draw a line in the sand on Monday morning before delivering the Bears the news that didn't want to hear.

Given how disruptive it would be to the cricket season, it was too big of a task to have the two parties come to terms.

The Bears will now play out of Merrylands in their trial match against Parramatta, with a limited capacity of 5000, which pales in comparison to the rich history of North Sydney Oval.

NRL executive chairman Peter V'landys spoke on his eagerness to have the Bears return to North Sydney Oval on Friday, but will end with no avail.

“It's their spiritual home, and why would you [rob] the fan of that?” V'landys told the Sydney Morning Herald on Friday.

“It's beyond comprehension. So there's got to be a resolution reached to it.”

The Bears will officially kick off their inaugural NRL season against re-invigorated arch rivals Manly at Optus Stadium, which holds 60,000 and is expected to reach capacity.