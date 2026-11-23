No position in rugby league is more important than the halfback role.
Every time a number seven produces a game that doesn't see him provide three try assists, or score a double, it's seen as a bad game.
Today we're here to talk about the elite number sevens in our game.
To this point, this was the most difficult to rank. There was a clear number one but it was tough to place a few, while there will absolutely be comments about the players we have left out.
10. Mitchell Moses
I originally didn't have Moses on this list but he highs were impossible to ignore. He was great in the Origin Decider (a winning effort) and carried an awful Eels team at times.
19 games saw him produce three tries, 15 try assists, 18 line-break assists, kick for over 526 metres per game and tackle at almost 84%.
Moses didn't have his best year, by a long shot, but just edges the aforementioned special mentions.
‘I expect to cop grief in the comments for placing the Bulldogs halfback this highly but I don’t care. He earned it.’
Nope, nice work Dan.
I don’t mean to sound like a Karen but it’d be worth proofreading your material if you want to be taken seriously. There were so many grammatical errors it was like reading through spam mail