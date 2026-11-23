No position in rugby league is more important than the halfback role.

Every time a number seven produces a game that doesn't see him provide three try assists, or score a double, it's seen as a bad game.

Today we're here to talk about the elite number sevens in our game.

To this point, this was the most difficult to rank. There was a clear number one but it was tough to place a few, while there will absolutely be comments about the players we have left out.