FULL TIME: Sharks vs Titans – Round 12, 2021

2021-05-30T04:00:00Z - C.ex Coffs International Stadium
Match Summary
Sharks
Titans
|6
|TRIES
|2
J. Ramien 8'
R. Mulitalo 14'
R. Mulitalo 24'
J. Williams 32'
B. Brailey 47'
C. Tracey 56'
B. Kelly 3'
K. Proctor 77'
|6/6
|CONVERSIONS
|1/2
S. Johnson 9'
S. Johnson 16'
S. Johnson 26'
S. Johnson 34'
S. Johnson 49'
S. Johnson 57'
J. Fogarty 4'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
S. Johnson 13'
|26
|HALF TIME
|6
Team Stats
Sharks
Titans
All Runs175
All Run Metres1810
Line Breaks11
Offloads10
Kick Metres439
40/200
Tackles274
Missed Tackles49
Penalties Conceded7
Errors7
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Shaun Johnson
|14
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|8
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Jack Williams
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Aaron Woods
|0
|Phillip Sami
|0
|Brian Kelly
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|2
|Brian Kelly
|1
|Jesse Ramien
|1
|Jack Williams
|1
|Kevin Proctor
|1
Top Try Assists
|William Kennedy
|2
|Matt Moylan
|1
|Patrick Herbert
|1
|Will Chambers
|1
|Tanah Boyd
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|William Kennedy
|3
|Patrick Herbert
|2
|Matt Moylan
|1
|Jesse Ramien
|1
|Connor Tracey
|1
Top Linebreaks
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|3
|Matt Moylan
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|2
|Anthony Don
|2
|Connor Tracey
|2
Top Runs
|David Fifita
|18
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|17
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|16
|Jesse Ramien
|15
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|15
Top Run Metres
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|211
|Matt Moylan
|167
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|167
|Jesse Ramien
|164
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|163
Post Contact Metres
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|78
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|66
|Phillip Sami
|60
|Jesse Ramien
|58
|Toby Rudolf
|54
Top Tackles
|Mitch Rein
|43
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|40
|Jarrod Wallace
|34
|Kevin Proctor
|33
|Jack Williams
|31
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Wade Graham
|3
|Tanah Boyd
|3
|Patrick Herbert
|2
|Jarrod Wallace
|2
|Briton Nikora
|2
Top Missed Tackles
|Briton Nikora
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|6
|Patrick Herbert
|5
|Will Chambers
|5
|Braydon Trindall
|5
Top Tackle Breaks
|David Fifita
|14
|Jesse Ramien
|12
|Connor Tracey
|7
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|7
|Phillip Sami
|6
Top Offloads
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|David Fifita
|4
|Matt Moylan
|2
|Patrick Herbert
|2
|Erin Clark
|2
Top Kick Metres
|Shaun Johnson
|409
|Jamal Fogarty
|177
|Tanah Boyd
|104
|Braydon Trindall
|27
|AJ Brimson
|23
Top Penalties
|Aaron Woods
|3
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|1
|Mitch Rein
|1
|Jarrod Wallace
|1
Top Errors
|Phillip Sami
|2
|Matt Moylan
|2
|Patrick Herbert
|2
|Anthony Don
|2
|Siosifa Talakai
|2
Team Lists
Sharks
Titans
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Cronulla
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|21/5/21
|Dragons
|W 13 - 12
|15/5/21
|Rabbitohs
|L 22 - 32
|7/5/21
|Panthers
|L 48 - 0
|30/4/21
|Storm
|L 40 - 14
|24/4/21
|Bulldogs
|L 12 - 18
Gold Coast
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|22/5/21
|Bulldogs
|W 30 - 20
|16/5/21
|Panthers
|L 12 - 48
|8/5/21
|Wests Tigers
|W 28 - 36
|30/4/21
|Broncos
|L 36 - 28
|23/4/21
|Rabbitohs
|L 30 - 40