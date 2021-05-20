FULL TIME: Sharks vs Titans – Round 12, 2021

2021-05-30T04:00:00Z - C.ex Coffs International Stadium
#NRLSharksTitans
Sharks
38
Titans
10
FULL TIME
2021-05-30T04:00:00Z - C.ex Coffs International Stadium
#NRLSharksTitans

Match Summary

Sharks

Titans

6TRIES2
Jesse Ramien 8'
J. Ramien 8'
Ronaldo Mulitalo 14'
R. Mulitalo 14'
Ronaldo Mulitalo 24'
R. Mulitalo 24'
Jack Williams 32'
J. Williams 32'
Blayke Brailey 47'
B. Brailey 47'
Connor Tracey 56'
C. Tracey 56'
 
Brian Kelly 3'
B. Kelly 3'
Kevin Proctor 77'
K. Proctor 77'
6/6CONVERSIONS1/2
Shaun Johnson 9'
S. Johnson 9'
Shaun Johnson 16'
S. Johnson 16'
Shaun Johnson 26'
S. Johnson 26'
Shaun Johnson 34'
S. Johnson 34'
Shaun Johnson 49'
S. Johnson 49'
Shaun Johnson 57'
S. Johnson 57'
 
Jamal Fogarty 4'
J. Fogarty 4'
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Shaun Johnson 13'
S. Johnson 13'
  
26HALF TIME6
 

Team Stats

Sharks

Titans

All Runs

175
164

All Run Metres

1810
1671

Line Breaks

11
6

Offloads

10
12

Kick Metres

439
322

40/20

0
0

Tackles

274
330

Missed Tackles

49
46

Penalties Conceded

7
5

Errors

7
11

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Shaun Johnson14
Ronaldo Mulitalo8
Brian Kelly4
Jesse Ramien4
Jack Williams4

Top Goal Kicker

Shaun Johnson7
Jamal Fogarty1
Aaron Woods0
Phillip Sami0
Brian Kelly0

Top Try Scorer

Ronaldo Mulitalo2
Brian Kelly1
Jesse Ramien1
Jack Williams1
Kevin Proctor1

Top Try Assists

William Kennedy2
Matt Moylan1
Patrick Herbert1
Will Chambers1
Tanah Boyd1

Top Linebreak Assists

William Kennedy3
Patrick Herbert2
Matt Moylan1
Jesse Ramien1
Connor Tracey1

Top Linebreaks

Ronaldo Mulitalo3
Matt Moylan2
Jesse Ramien2
Anthony Don2
Connor Tracey2

Top Runs

David Fifita18
Moeaki Fotuaika17
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui16
Jesse Ramien15
Ronaldo Mulitalo15

Top Run Metres

Moeaki Fotuaika211
Matt Moylan167
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui167
Jesse Ramien164
Ronaldo Mulitalo163

Post Contact Metres

Moeaki Fotuaika78
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui66
Phillip Sami60
Jesse Ramien58
Toby Rudolf54

Top Tackles

Mitch Rein43
Moeaki Fotuaika40
Jarrod Wallace34
Kevin Proctor33
Jack Williams31

Top Ineffective Tackles

Wade Graham3
Tanah Boyd3
Patrick Herbert2
Jarrod Wallace2
Briton Nikora2

Top Missed Tackles

Briton Nikora7
Jamal Fogarty6
Patrick Herbert5
Will Chambers5
Braydon Trindall5

Top Tackle Breaks

David Fifita14
Jesse Ramien12
Connor Tracey7
Ronaldo Mulitalo7
Phillip Sami6

Top Offloads

Jesse Ramien4
David Fifita4
Matt Moylan2
Patrick Herbert2
Erin Clark2

Top Kick Metres

Shaun Johnson409
Jamal Fogarty177
Tanah Boyd104
Braydon Trindall27
AJ Brimson23

Top Penalties

Aaron Woods3
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui2
Jesse Ramien1
Mitch Rein1
Jarrod Wallace1

Top Errors

Phillip Sami2
Matt Moylan2
Patrick Herbert2
Anthony Don2
Siosifa Talakai2

Team Lists

Sharks

Titans

1William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
3Will ChambersWill Chambers
4Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
5Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
7Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman
9Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
11Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12Wade GrahamWade Graham
13Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
 INTERCHANGE
14Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
15Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
16Jack WilliamsJack Williams
20Franklin PeleFranklin Pele
 RESERVES
19Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson1
Anthony DonAnthony Don2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly3
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami5
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein9
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor11
David FifitaDavid Fifita12
Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui13
 INTERCHANGE
Erin ClarkErin Clark14
Beau FermorBeau Fermor15
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe16
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre17
 RESERVES
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Cronulla

DATE OPP RESULT
21/5/21DragonsW 13 - 12
15/5/21RabbitohsL 22 - 32
7/5/21PanthersL 48 - 0
30/4/21StormL 40 - 14
24/4/21BulldogsL 12 - 18

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
22/5/21BulldogsW 30 - 20
16/5/21PanthersL 12 - 48
8/5/21Wests TigersW 28 - 36
30/4/21BroncosL 36 - 28
23/4/21RabbitohsL 30 - 40
 