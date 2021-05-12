FULL TIME: Titans vs Bulldogs – Round 11, 2021

2021-05-22T05:00:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Match Summary
Titans
Bulldogs
|5
|TRIES
|4
A. Brimson 5'
T. Fa'asuamaleaui 21'
P. Sami 36'
J. Wallace 46'
A. Brimson 77'
C. Smith 24'
N. Cotric 39'
N. Meaney 58'
L. Thompson 68'
|5/5
|CONVERSIONS
|2/4
J. Fogarty 6'
J. Fogarty 23'
J. Fogarty 37'
J. Fogarty 48'
J. Fogarty 78'
J. Averillo 26'
J. Averillo 69'
|18
|HALF TIME
|10
Team Stats
Titans
Bulldogs
All Runs190
All Run Metres1927
Line Breaks6
Offloads14
Kick Metres671
40/200
Tackles352
Missed Tackles24
Penalties Conceded4
Errors10
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Jamal Fogarty
|10
|AJ Brimson
|8
|Luke Thompson
|4
|Phillip Sami
|4
|Jake Averillo
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamal Fogarty
|5
|Jake Averillo
|2
|Aaron Schoupp
|0
|Sam McIntyre
|0
|Brian Kelly
|0
Top Try Scorer
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Luke Thompson
|1
|Phillip Sami
|1
|Jarrod Wallace
|1
|Chris Smith
|1
Top Try Assists
|Brian Kelly
|2
|Jake Averillo
|1
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|1
|Will Hopoate
|1
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Will Hopoate
|2
|Brian Kelly
|1
|Jake Averillo
|1
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Brandon Wakeham
|1
Top Linebreaks
|Nick Cotric
|2
|Brian Kelly
|1
|Luke Thompson
|1
|Phillip Sami
|1
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|1
Top Runs
|Phillip Sami
|24
|Luke Thompson
|22
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|21
|Brian Kelly
|18
|AJ Brimson
|18
Top Run Metres
|Phillip Sami
|259
|AJ Brimson
|234
|Brian Kelly
|203
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|200
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|188
Post Contact Metres
|Brian Kelly
|87
|Phillip Sami
|76
|Luke Thompson
|66
|Beau Fermor
|64
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|57
Top Tackles
|Mitch Rein
|42
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|39
|Kevin Proctor
|37
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|37
|Beau Fermor
|33
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Sione Katoa
|5
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Mitch Rein
|4
|Jake Averillo
|3
|Chris Smith
|3
Top Missed Tackles
|Sione Katoa
|5
|Chris Smith
|4
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|3
|Brandon Wakeham
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|10
|Nick Cotric
|7
|Luke Thompson
|4
|Phillip Sami
|4
|Renouf Atoni
|3
Top Offloads
|Nick Cotric
|3
|Brian Kelly
|2
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Esan Marsters
|2
Top Kick Metres
|Jake Averillo
|476
|Jamal Fogarty
|435
|Tanah Boyd
|176
|Dylan Napa
|41
|Mitch Rein
|40
Top Penalties
|Beau Fermor
|1
|Dylan Napa
|1
|Kevin Proctor
|1
|Sione Katoa
|1
|Chris Smith
|1
Top Errors
|Beau Fermor
|2
|Jake Averillo
|2
|Anthony Don
|2
|Sam McIntyre
|1
|Luke Thompson
|1
Team Lists
Titans
Bulldogs
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Gold Coast
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|16/5/21
|Panthers
|L 12 - 48
|8/5/21
|Wests Tigers
|W 28 - 36
|30/4/21
|Broncos
|L 36 - 28
|23/4/21
|Rabbitohs
|L 30 - 40
|17/4/21
|Sea Eagles
|L 36 - 0
Canterbury-Bankstown
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|15/5/21
|Raiders
|L 18 - 20
|9/5/21
|Dragons
|L 32 - 12
|1/5/21
|Eels
|L 10 - 32
|24/4/21
|Sharks
|W 12 - 18
|18/4/21
|Cowboys
|L 30 - 18