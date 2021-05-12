FULL TIME: Titans vs Bulldogs – Round 11, 2021

2021-05-22T05:00:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
#NRLTitansBulldogs
Titans
30
Bulldogs
20
FULL TIME
2021-05-22T05:00:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Match Summary

Titans

Bulldogs

5TRIES4
Alexander Brimson 5'
A. Brimson 5'
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 21'
T. Fa'asuamaleaui 21'
Phillip Sami 36'
P. Sami 36'
Jarrod Wallace 46'
J. Wallace 46'
Alexander Brimson 77'
A. Brimson 77'
 
Chris Smith 24'
C. Smith 24'
Nick Cotric 39'
N. Cotric 39'
Nick Meaney 58'
N. Meaney 58'
Luke Thompson 68'
L. Thompson 68'
5/5CONVERSIONS2/4
Jamal Fogarty 6'
J. Fogarty 6'
Jamal Fogarty 23'
J. Fogarty 23'
Jamal Fogarty 37'
J. Fogarty 37'
Jamal Fogarty 48'
J. Fogarty 48'
Jamal Fogarty 78'
J. Fogarty 78'
 
Jake Averillo 26'
J. Averillo 26'
Jake Averillo 69'
J. Averillo 69'
18HALF TIME10
 

Team Stats

Titans

Bulldogs

All Runs

190
175

All Run Metres

1927
1653

Line Breaks

6
6

Offloads

14
12

Kick Metres

671
540

40/20

0
0

Tackles

352
357

Missed Tackles

24
26

Penalties Conceded

4
4

Errors

10
10

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Jamal Fogarty10
AJ Brimson8
Luke Thompson4
Phillip Sami4
Jake Averillo4

Top Goal Kicker

Jamal Fogarty5
Jake Averillo2
Aaron Schoupp0
Sam McIntyre0
Brian Kelly0

Top Try Scorer

AJ Brimson2
Luke Thompson1
Phillip Sami1
Jarrod Wallace1
Chris Smith1

Top Try Assists

Brian Kelly2
Jake Averillo1
Moeaki Fotuaika1
Will Hopoate1
Jamal Fogarty1

Top Linebreak Assists

Will Hopoate2
Brian Kelly1
Jake Averillo1
Jamal Fogarty1
Brandon Wakeham1

Top Linebreaks

Nick Cotric2
Brian Kelly1
Luke Thompson1
Phillip Sami1
Moeaki Fotuaika1

Top Runs

Phillip Sami24
Luke Thompson22
D. Watene-Zelezniak21
Brian Kelly18
AJ Brimson18

Top Run Metres

Phillip Sami259
AJ Brimson234
Brian Kelly203
D. Watene-Zelezniak200
Moeaki Fotuaika188

Post Contact Metres

Brian Kelly87
Phillip Sami76
Luke Thompson66
Beau Fermor64
Moeaki Fotuaika57

Top Tackles

Mitch Rein42
Moeaki Fotuaika39
Kevin Proctor37
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui37
Beau Fermor33

Top Ineffective Tackles

Sione Katoa5
Brian Kelly4
Mitch Rein4
Jake Averillo3
Chris Smith3

Top Missed Tackles

Sione Katoa5
Chris Smith4
Brian Kelly3
Moeaki Fotuaika3
Brandon Wakeham3

Top Tackle Breaks

Moeaki Fotuaika10
Nick Cotric7
Luke Thompson4
Phillip Sami4
Renouf Atoni3

Top Offloads

Nick Cotric3
Brian Kelly2
Moeaki Fotuaika2
D. Watene-Zelezniak2
Esan Marsters2

Top Kick Metres

Jake Averillo476
Jamal Fogarty435
Tanah Boyd176
Dylan Napa41
Mitch Rein40

Top Penalties

Beau Fermor1
Dylan Napa1
Kevin Proctor1
Sione Katoa1
Chris Smith1

Top Errors

Beau Fermor2
Jake Averillo2
Anthony Don2
Sam McIntyre1
Luke Thompson1

Team Lists

Titans

Bulldogs

1AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2Anthony DonAnthony Don
3Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4Esan MarstersEsan Marsters
5Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
9Mitch ReinMitch Rein
10Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
11Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12Beau FermorBeau Fermor
13Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
 INTERCHANGE
14Erin ClarkErin Clark
15Sam StoneSam Stone
16Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
17Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
 RESERVES
18Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak1
Nick CotricNick Cotric2
Will HopoateWill Hopoate3
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp4
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney5
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham6
Jake AverilloJake Averillo7
Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai8
Sione KatoaSione Katoa9
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson10
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey11
Chris SmithChris Smith12
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott16
 INTERCHANGE
Renouf AtoniRenouf Atoni13
Bradley DeitzBradley Deitz14
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell15
Dylan NapaDylan Napa17
 RESERVES
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden23

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
16/5/21PanthersL 12 - 48
8/5/21Wests TigersW 28 - 36
30/4/21BroncosL 36 - 28
23/4/21RabbitohsL 30 - 40
17/4/21Sea EaglesL 36 - 0

Canterbury-Bankstown

DATE OPP RESULT
15/5/21RaidersL 18 - 20
9/5/21DragonsL 32 - 12
1/5/21EelsL 10 - 32
24/4/21SharksW 12 - 18
18/4/21CowboysL 30 - 18
 