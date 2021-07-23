The NRL have confirmed their fixtures for the next two weeks in the Queensland bubble, with games heading off to Mackay and Rockhampton, while Redcliffe will also be in use.

The final two weeks of the NRL's original four-week plan in the bubble will see a total of four games played away from the originally announced three venues, with teams set to travel.

Round 20 will see Thursday night footy head north to Mackay as the Roosters play the Eels in a blockbuster, and a Saturday afternoon game travel to Rockhampton as the Dragons play the Rabbitohs.

The Dragons and Rabbitohs are used to playing in the bush, with their pre-season charity shield clash often held in Mudgee.

Redcliffe will also host a game in each of the rounds, with Sunday afternoon footy heading to a potential expansion sight for the competition.

The Sharks will play the Sea Eagles in Round 20, before the Bulldogs play the Tigers in Round 21.

Suncorp Stadium will get a workout over the next two weeks, after being underutilised during the bubble's first two weeks. It will host a double-header on Friday and Saturday in Round 20, before hosting a triple-header on Saturday in Round 21. Brisbane footy fans are in for a treat, with the Warriors to play the Sharks, the Roosters to take on the Panthers and the Sea Eagles to play the Storm on the Saturday, the last two of those games featuring all four teams within the top six.

With just a single game across the two weeks to be held on the Sunshine Coast - the Round 21 opener between the Knights and Broncos - it leaves the remaining four games to be played on the Gold Coast.

SEE ALSO: NRL on its last warning from Queensland government

Round 20 fixtures

Thursday, July 29

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels, 7:50pm at BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Friday, July 30

Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors, 6pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys, 8:05pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday, July 31

St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 3pm at Browne Park, Rockhampton

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders, 5:30pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers, 7:30pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Sunday, August 1

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans, 2pm at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles, 4:05pm at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

Round 21 fixtures

Thursday, August 5

Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos, 7:50pm at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast

Friday, August 6

Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 6pm at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Parramatta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 8:05pm at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Saturday, August 7

New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks, 3pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers, 5:30pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Manly Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm, 7:35pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Sunday, August 8

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers, 2pm at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys, 4:05pm at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

All times AEST.