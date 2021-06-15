Manly Sea Eagles 50 vs North Queensland Cowboys 18

How good was Daly Cherry-Evans? He put in an incredible performance to lead his team to a comfortable victory against the Cowboys who were quite flat.

Manly managed to have nine individual try scorers in a masterful team display. So many Sea Eagles deserved votes but there was clear standout on the night.

Matt Clements: 5. D. Cherry-Evans, 4. Reuben Garrick, 3. Kieran Foran, 2. Haumole Olakau’atu, 1. Martin Taupau.

Will Evans: 5. D. Cherry-Evans, 4. Reuben Garrick, 3. Haumole Olakau’atu, 2. Karl Lawton 1. Martin Taupau.

Dan Nicholls: 5. D. Cherry-Evans, 4. Reuben Garrick, 3. Haumole Olakau’atu, 2. Martin Taupau 1. Kieran Foran.

Jack Blyth: 5. Reuben Garrick, 4. D. Cherry-Evans 3. Haumole Olakau’atu, 2. Martin Taupau 1. Karl Lawton.

Cronulla Sharks 19 vs Penrith Panthers 18

Shaun Johnson couldn’t have sold himself much better than he did in his game-winning display against the Panthers. Penrith were depleted through Origin duties but the Sharks still did what no one else had. Beat Penrith.

Johnson was instrumental in the win and his field goal to win it was the perfect finish to the game.

Matt Clements: 5. Shaun Johnson, 4. Matt Burton, 3. James Fisher-Harris, 2. Aaron Woods, 1. Apisai Koroisau.

Will Evans: 5. Shaun Johnson, 4. Aaron Woods 3. James Fisher-Harris, 2.Toby Rudolf, 1. Apisai Koroisau.

Dan Nicholls: 5. Shaun Johnson, 4. Matt Burton, 3. Apisai Koroisau, 2. Matt Moylan, 1. James Fisher-Harris.

Jack Blyth: 5. Shaun Johnson, 4. Matt Burton, 3. Aaron Woods, 2. James Fisher-Harris, 1. Matt Moylan.

Gold Coast Titans 34 vs Sydney Roosters 35

An absolute classic sealed with another field goal. This time it was Sam Walker providing the goods. He broke Gold Coast hearts in the 78th minute and saved the Roosters graces.

Jamal Fogarty did all he could scoring two tries and booting four goals but was unable to get his side over the line.

Matt Clements: 5. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 4. Jamal Fogarty, 3. Sam Walker, 2. Joseph Manu, 1. Angus Crichton.

Will Evans: 5. Sam Walker, 4. Jamal Fogarty, 3. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 2. Joseph Manu, 1. Brian Kelly.

Dan Nicholls: 5. Sam Walker, 4. Jamal Fogarty, 3. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 2. Joseph Manu, 1. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

Jack Blyth: 5. Sam Walker, 4. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 3. Jamal Fogarty, , 2. Joseph Manu, 1. Angus Crichton.

South Sydney 24 vs Newcastle Knights 10

The Rabbitohs proved too good for the Knights who failed to turn around their recent form. The Bunnies were in control for most of the game and will be happy with the win.

Latrell Mitchell showed his class and got back to some of his best footy in an ominous sign to the rest of the competition.

Matt Clements: 5. Cody Walker, 4. Alex Johnston, 3.Latrell Mitchell, 2. Jacob Saifiti, 1. Dominic Young.

Will Evans: 5. Alex Johnston , 4. Cody Walker, 3.Latrell Mitchell, 2. Keaon Koloamatangi, 1.Jacob Saifiti.

Dan Nicholls: 5. Cody Walker, 4. Alex Johnston, 3.Latrell Mitchell, 2. Jacob Saifiti, 1. Keaon Koloamatangi.

Jack Blyth: 5. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Cody Walker, 3.Alex Johnston, 2. Jacob Saifiti, 1. Keaon Koloamatangi.

Canberra Raiders 38 vs Brisbane Broncos 16

The Raiders and Broncos both would have seen this game as winnable and the Raiders were the ones who took their chance. The Bronco’s were hit hard by Origin which didn’t help their cause.

Bailey Simonsson was a clear standout claiming maximum votes for his terrific performance.

Matt Clements: 5. Bailey Simonsson, 4. Josh Papalii, 3. Matthew Timoko, 2. Josh Hodgson, 1. Tevita Pangai Junior.

Will Evans: 5. Bailey Simonsson, 4. Josh Papalii, 3. Sam Williams, 2. Emre Guler, 1. Tevita Pangai Junior.

Dan Nicholls: 5. Bailey Simonsson, 4. Josh Papalii, 3. Emre Guler, 2. Sam Williams, 1. Tevita Pangai Junior.

Jack Blyth: 5. Bailey Simonsson, 4. Josh Papalii, 3. Sam Williams, 2. Tevita Pangai Junior, 1. Emre Guler.

New Zealand Warriors 16 vs Melbourne Storm 42

There isn’t a team better at dealing with this time of year than the Melbourne Storm. They are the cream of the crop when Origin rolls around and they showed that here again.

The Warriors would be disappointed with their lack of competitiveness and how easy the Storm got through them .

Matt Clements: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Brandon Smith, 3. Nicho Hynes, 2. Harry Grant, 1. Ken Maumalo.

Will Evans: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Harry Grant, 3. Dale Finucane, 2. Brandon Smith, 1. Josh Addo-Carr.

Dan Nicholls: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Harry Grant, 3. Brandon Smith, 2. Dale Finucane, 1. Nicho Hynes.

Jack Blyth: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Brandon Smith, 3. Harry Grant, 2. Dale Finucane, 1. Nicho Hynes.

Parramatta Eels 40 vs Wests Tigers 12

The Eels proved far too good for the Tigers in a smashing display that saw them blast away from the Tigers in emphatic fashion. Parramatta will be thrilled with the way the put the Tigers away.

Mitchell Moses and Clint Gutherson were superb leading the way for the Eels, while Nathan Brown was good again.

Matt Clements: 5. Clinton Gutherson, 4. Mitchell Moses, 3. Nathan Brown, 2. Isaiah Papali’i, 1. Joey Lussick.

Will Evans: 5.Mitchell Moses, 4. Clinton Gutherson , 3. Nathan Brown, 2. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 1. Alex Twal.

Dan Nicholls: 5.Mitchell Moses, 4. Clinton Gutherson , 3. Nathan Brown, 2. Joey Lussick, 1. Isaiah Papali’i.

Jack Blyth: 5.Mitchell Moses, 4. Clinton Gutherson , 3. Nathan Brown, 2. Joey Lussick, 1. Alex Twal.

Canterbury Bulldogs 28 vs St George Illawarra Dragons 6

The Bulldogs got a massive victory over the Dragons. It was a big win for the struggling Doggies.

The Dragons were disappointing and looked bereft of ideas in attack. They had no way to get through the Bulldogs defence and were punished for their lack of creativity.

Matt Clements: 5. Jake Averillo, 4. Josh Jackson, 3. Nick Meaney, 2. Luke Thompson, 1. Jack Hetherington.

Will Evans: 5. Jake Averillo, 4. Josh Jackson, 3. Nick Meaney, 2. Luke Thompson, 1. Jack Hetherington.

Dan Nicholls: 5. Jake Averillo, 4. Josh Jackson, 3. Nick Meaney, 2. Luke Thompson, 1. Adam Elliott.

Jack Blyth: 5. Jake Averillo, 4. Nick Meaney, 3. Josh Jackson, 2. Luke Thompson, 1. Jack Hetherington.