The New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons will resume battle on Wednesday for the second match of the 2024 State of Origin at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Here is everything you need to know for the second match of the series with Zero Tackle's ultimate guide.

When and where is the match?

Origin 2 will be played on Wednesday, June 26 at the MCG in Melbourne. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST).

To ensure you don't miss a moment of anything on Origin 2, you can check out our full day schedule.

How do I watch Origin 2?

You'll be able to watch Origin 2 through Channel 9 or its streaming service 9 Now.

For a full guide on how to stream and watch Origin 2, head over to our guide.

Who is playing?

The teams picked for Origin 2 left plenty of eyebrows raised on both sides, with injuries playing a key factor in their selection.

Here are the teams for Game 2.

NSW Blues

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Brian To'o 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Zac Lomax 6. Jarome Luai 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jake Trbojevic (c) 9. Reece Robson 10. Payne Haas 11. Liam Martin 12. Angus Crichton 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Connor Watson 15. Isaah Yeo 16. Haumole Olakau'atu 17. Spencer Leniu

Reserves: 18. Mitch Barnett 19. Cameron McInnes 20. Luke Keary

QLD Maroons

1. Reece Walsh 2. Xavier Coates 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c) 8. Reuben Cotter 9. Ben Hunt 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Jaydn Su'A 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange: 14. Harry Grant 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Felise Kaufusi 17. Kurt Capewell

Reserves: 18. Dane Gagai 19. Heilum Luki 20. Trent Loiero

Ashley Klein has been named to referee his fifth straight Origin match, with Grant Atkins to watch on from the bunker.

Referee: Ashley Klein

Review Official: Grant Atkins

Touch Judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro

Standby Official: Adam Gee

Who are the favourites?

Bookmakers have New South Wales as the favourites to claim the second match of the series, with Queensland emerging as the underdogs. Xavier Coates, Brian To'o and Zac Lomax are the favourites to be the game's first tryscorer for their respective teams.

Who has won more State of Origin series in history?

The first series with more than a single game was played in 1982, with Queensland winning 24 series compared to New South Wales' 16 series since. That number is rounded off by a pair of draws.

Once the original two Origin matches in 1980 and 1981 are added, Queensland have won 70 matches, New South Wales have won 58, and there have been a pair of draws in the days before golden point.

What is the weather forecast?

The weather forecast is expected to be partly cloudy on Wednesday night for Game 2.

As it stands, the forecast predicts that there will be 5-10% of precipitation, 68% humidity and winds around 13 km/h.

Who is the pre-game entertainment?

Pre-game entertainment will commence at 7:30pm (AEDT) with the welcome to country and the Australian National Anthem following a performance from Temper Trap.

If you're getting to the ground even earlier, you'll be able to watch a curtain-raiser game made up of players from the U18s CAS Schools, with U18s CAS Schools Boys taking on the U18s CAS Schools Silver.

Will Zero Tackle be covering the game?

Absolutely! We will have live scores, statistics and a blog in our match centre, as well as all the analysis and news you could possibly need during and after the game.