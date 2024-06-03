The NRL have confirmed a surprise in their match official appointments for the opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series, with Adam Gee's name nowhere to be seen.

Despite refereeing the 2023 NRL Grand Final, Gee, who was rated as the best referee in the game at that time, is nowhere to be seen ahead of Game 1, with Ashley Klein to carry out the on-field role he held in all three games last year.

Klein, who has long been rated the best referee in the game, backed Gee up in the bunker during the grand final last year.

Grant Atkins, who served in the bunker for all three game's last year, has also been axed, with Liam Kennedy to make a surprise debut in the bunker for Origin 1.

Veteran referee Gerard Sutton will serve as the standby referee at Homebush for Game 1, while David Munro, who officiated in Games 2 and 3 last year, returns to the sideline alongside Chris Sutton.

In the women's State of Origin, Belinda Sharpe will take over on-field duties at a sold out McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle after Kasey Badger handled Game 1, which was won by the Blues 22 points to 12 in Brisbane.

Badger has been retained as part of the officiating team and will be in the bunker for Game 2, while Wyatt Raymond, who was in the bunker for Game 1, serves as the standby official.

Tori Wilki and Karra-Lee Nolan will serve as touch judges for the clash, which is to be played on Thursday evening.

Men's State of Origin Game 1 match officials

Referee: Ashley Klein

Review Official: Liam Kennedy

Touch Judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton

Standby Official: Gerard Sutton

Women's State of Origin Game 2 match officials

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Review Official: Kasey Badger

Touch Judges: Tori Wilkie and Karra-Lee Nolan

Standby Official: Wyatt Raymond