After losing the opening match of the 2024 State of Origin series, the NSW Blues are out for vengeance on Wednesday evening at the MCG as they take on Queensland in the second game of the series.

While the main game will be what's on the minds of most, it's not all that will be taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday as the state of Victoria turns it on for what will be a near-capacity crowd for the Origin series opener.

Kick-off in the main game between the Blues and Maroons is set for 8:05 pm (AEST), but the gates open over three hours earlier at 5:15 pm (AEST).

In between, a curtain-raiser between teams will take place between the U18s CAS Schools Boys Blue versus Silver followed by pre-match entertainment.

The game should wrap up at around 10 pm (AEST).

Here is the full schedule for the day of Origin 2.

Full schedule for Origin 2