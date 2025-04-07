One of the most underrated forwards at the Brisbane Broncos since Michael Maguire's arrival, Jack Gosiewski, has reportedly attracted the interest of several teams as he runs off-contract at the end of the season.

Granted a release from his contract with the North Queensland Cowboys in the middle of last season to join the Broncos, Gosiewski is a veteran of the NRL, beginning his career in 2016 in which he has made 80 first-grade appearances.

Taking his game to new heights this year, he impressed club officials during the pre-season which saw him edge out Brendan Piakura and Martin Taupau for a starting spot in the side.

Starting in all five games for the Brisbane Broncos to begin the 2025 NRL season, News Corp understands that Gosiewski has attracted interest from various teams in the Super League competition.

However, it is understood that his main preference is to remain under Maguire at the Brisbane Broncos.

Starting his career at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Gosiewski earned his debut under Michael Maguire in 2016 before stints with the Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys before making the move to the Broncos.

A Mullumbimby Giants junior, the 30-year-old struggled to cement a regular first-grade spot at either of the teams but has found career-best form this season at Red Hill.

"When I was 20, I started with Madge and he gave me my debut so we have a bit of a relationship there," he said a month ago.

"We haven't really got into it yet. We will just wait to we starting playing games to open up negotiations."