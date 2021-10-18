Tariq Sims has been told he won't be given a new contract to remain at the St George Illawarra Dragons beyond the end of the 2022 season.

That news was revealed a number of weeks ago, however, in another surprising twist to the case, the Dragons are now reportedly hoping Sims will opt to remain with the club until the end of his current deal.

In allowing Sims to leave from the end of 2022, it's understood the Dragons had told Sims he was free to negotiate with other clubs for the upcoming season.

Wide World Of Sports The Mole is now reporting that the Dragons are privately hoping the New South Wales Origin forward will spend one final season in the Red V though.

TARIQ SIMS

Second-row Dragons 2021 SEASON AVG 33

Tackles Made 0.2

Tries 1.5

Tackle Breaks

The club's position may hardly come as a surprise though. While Sims is off-contract at the end of 2022, he was one of the Dragons' best in 2021.

The 31-year-old brings with him valuable experience, and with only Jaydn Su'A and Jack Gosiewski signed to play in the second-row, Sims will still be a guaranteed starter in the Dragons' team in 2022 as they push for a return to the top eight.

It had been previously reported that while Sims was looking elsewhere, it would be difficult for him to find a new deal given his asking price and the fact it's now late in the piece when it comes to roster management for 2022.

Sims has been heavily linked with the Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers from 2023 onwards, although with Angus Crichton now appearing destined to stay at the tri-colours, the Roosters look less likely.

The 202-game veteran, who stood in as captain at the end of 2021 following injuries to Ben Hunt and Andrew McCullough, will be 33 when he starts his next deal.

The club's reported position seems to echo that of Sims, who recently told the Dragons' club website that he would return to pre-season in November and was excited about the road forward for the club.

"The skeleton of our squad is really starting to take shape. A couple of those boys, it was their first pre-season and they weren't supposed to be getting a look in this year," Sims said at the time.

"We will be working tirelessly. We have a little break with our families, have some downtime, and then turn back up in November ready for next year.