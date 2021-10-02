St George Illawarra Dragons' second-rower Tariq Sims has all but committed to remaining at the club in 2022.

It was revealed at the back-end of the year that Sims wouldn't be offered a new deal beyond the expiration of his current deal at the end of the 2022 season.

The veteran Origin star was also reportedly given permission to move for the 2022 season.

It saw him linked with the Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers, as well as clubs in England.

Speaking on the Dragons' club website however about the prospects of 2022, it would appear Sims has no intentions of abandoning the club before the end of 2022 as he attempts to play himself into what will be the final contract of his career at another club.

TARIQ SIMS

Second-row Dragons 2021 SEASON AVG 33

Tackles Made 0.2

Tries 1.5

Tackle Breaks

"The skeleton of our squad is really starting to take shape. A couple of those boys, it was their first pre-season and they weren't supposed to be getting a look in this year," Sims said.

"We will be working tirelessly. We have a little break with our families, have some downtime, and then turn back up in November ready for next year.

"We have lost a lot of big boys this year, but next year we gain a lot of blokes. That's the beauty of the beast in rugby league, but we have a great coaching team, a great strength and conditioning team, but they will be licking their lips to get a hold of them and get them into shape."

Sims was understood to be devastated by the decision to not having him at the club beyond 2022. The local junior had the honour of captaining the Red V at the back-end of the season following injuries to Cameron McInnes, Ben Hunt and Andrew McCullough.