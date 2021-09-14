The St George Illawarra Dragons have all but confirmed Tariq Sims won't be at the club beyond the end of 2022, and now reports suggest a shock new candidate has thrown their hat into the ring.

While the Wests Tigers have been touted as Sims' most likely destination, it's understood Sims may be keen to get a move done as quickly as possible, and that could now be with the Sydney Roosters.

That means for 2022, with the Dragons reportedly happy for him to exit the club before the end of his current deal if he can find a suitable new home.

Sims, who is 31 years of age, and will be 33 years of age by the time he would otherwise start his next deal, privately is understood to believe he has two good years left.

That isn't a stretch either, given the excellent season he has put together which included an Origin outing in a dominant New South Wales team where he went from seemingly most likely to be dropped to one of the more solid performers.

It seems his form and contract situation at the Dragons has made the Sydney Roosters sit up and take notice.

Paul Kent told NRL 360 on Monday evening that it would be a case of "watch this space" but that the Roosters were interested if they could make it work on their salary cap.

“The Roosters are denying it but I think it is watch this space,” Kent said.

“I think the Roosters at the moment don’t have the salary cap space so they’re keeping it a bit quiet but it’s around.”

The Roosters have been scrambling to lock down their own stars long-term, with Angus Crichton linked to a move to rugby union and Joseph Manu almost certain to test the open market from November 1 as he closes on a possible seven-figure deal to remain in the NRL with another club.

The Dragons, on the other hand, have recently signed George Burgess, Jaydn Su'A and Francis Molo to bolster their own forward stocks for 2022, while also adding Moses Mbye from the Tigers.

Sims is on contract at the Dragons until the end of 2022.