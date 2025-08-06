The Gold Coast Titans are reportedly reconsidering their choice for coach next season, with whispers emerging that Des Hasler may be given a "stay of execution" and could potentially hold onto his job.

Contending for the wooden spoon with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Hasler's coaching future has been up in the air for the past few months ever since reports emerged that he was either set to be sacked or retire at the end of the 2025 season.

However, following a victory against the New Zealand Warriors and a stellar performance against the Penrith Panthers, which they should have won if not for controversial decisions made by the match officials, Hasler may be kept on as head coach.

"There are whispers around that maybe Des is going to survive now...there are some suggestions that Des may get a stay of execution," News Corp's Brent Read said on Triple M's NRL Daily.

"I think he's done (but) now there are some whispers that the club may have a different opinion."

Having reached the 500-game milestone as a coach a fortnight ago, Hasler's current contract includes a clause allowing the Titans to part ways with him at the end of 2025 if he fails to make the top eight, which he unfortunately achieved.

Although he is signed until the end of 2026, the clause indicates that a termination would be without any financial repercussions, meaning they will not need to pay the remainder of his salary.

“I'm enjoying coaching and I will continue,” Hasler said recently in regards to his coaching future.

“There's a real purpose in what you're trying to do. There's the interaction, and it's about the people involved. That's the reason I enjoy coaching.

“Coaching is about how you want to relate to people. It's about the relationship and connections that you form. There's no road map to coaching.”

If the whispers surrounding Hasler's future are untrue and he is indeed on borrowed time in his current position, Cronulla Sharks and Queensland assistant Josh Hannay is the frontrunner for the job.

At the same time, the Walker brothers have also confirmed their interest in the Titans' coaching role.

“We would find the key to unlock David Fifita, no question,” Ben Walker told The Daily Telegraph.

“Poor Dave Fifita has been battered and pushed around. We would need to meet with Fifita and find out what makes him tick, but we tend to get the best out of anyone we coach."