Des Hasler is set to coach his 500th NRL match this weekend, and while many reports have indicated this year will be his last in the coaches box, he seemingly has other plans.

Despite the Gold Coast Titans' lacklustre campaign in 2025, mirroring the disappointment of past years, Hasler has vowed to keep his coaching career alive.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the two-time premiership winner expressed his desire to coach on.

“I'm enjoying coaching and I will continue,” Hasler revealed.

He touched on what makes coaching so special to him, as he hits the 500-game mark this week.

“There's a real purpose in what you're trying to do. There's the interaction, and it's about the people involved. That's the reason I enjoy coaching.

“Coaching is about how you want to relate to people. It's about the relationship and connections that you form. There's no road map to coaching.”

In case there were any doubts around Hasler's desire to remain a coach after his comments, he solidified his position with one comment: “I want to coach on.”

Whether that is with the Titans or another club remains to be seen, but with the legendary coach looking to remain in the NRL, it will take a lot to strip the coach's whistle from his neck.