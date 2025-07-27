Ben and Shane Walker have made a dramatic promise to the Gold Coast Titans\u00a0in a bid to snatch a coaching role away from Des Hasler.\r\n\r\nThe Titans have struggled to make any sort of noise for years, and despite being home to the likes of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita, the club still hasn't fired.\r\n\r\nAccording to the\u00a0Daily Telegraph,\u00a0the Walker brothers have contacted Titans chairman Dennis Watt in hopes of convincing him they are worthy of an NRL coaching job.\r\n\r\nPart of their pitch was Fifita himself, who the pair believe they can get the best out of.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe would find the key to unlock David Fifita, no question,\u201d Ben Walker told the Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_125067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 16: David Fifita of the Titans is tackled during the round 18 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium, on July 16, 2022, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nFifita has had a disastrous season in 2025, dropping in and out of first grade due to form and injury.\r\n\r\nMany reports indicate Fifita's poor form and constant demotions are due his relationship with Hasler, with the former Maroon eerily stating that the "real truth will come out one day."\r\n\r\nThe Walkers believe that their appointment as the club's coaches would improve his form.\r\n\r\n\u201cPoor Dave Fifita has been battered and pushed around," Walker added.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe would need to meet with Fifita and find out what makes him tick, but we tend to get the best out of anyone we coach."\r\n\r\nThey pointed to their success with Kurt Capewell, a project for the pair that worked in their favour.\r\n\r\n\u201cKurt Capewell is proof we can save a career," Walker continued.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe had two stints in the under-20s with the Broncos and Roosters and when the Roosters let him go, he was done. But he came to us at Ipswich and the rest is history.\r\n\r\n\u201cLook at him now. He is an Origin player."\r\n\r\nThe brothers' confidence in their ability to boost Fifita to match the quality his $1 million price tag commands is sure to raise heads at the Titans.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf we couldn't get the best out of Dave, it would be a failure on us," he said.\r\n\r\n\u201cDavid Fifita is a rare talent and I know we would get the best out of him for the Titans.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe club is yet to make a call on Hasler's future, but it is no secret that the Walker brothers will be waiting for the call-up.