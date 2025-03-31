The Wests Tigers are reportedly preparing to offer teenage sensation Lachlan Galvin a long-term deal worth around $5 million to keep him at the club, while a rival NRL team will no longer be pursuing his services.

One of the best rookies in the NRL, Galvin has been one of the standouts and highlights for the Wests Tigers over the past two seasons as they continue to rebuild under Benji Marshall and attempt to turn their luck around.

In only 26 first-grade matches, Galvin has shown that he is a future star of the competition and has already earned praise from former NRL icons turned media pundits Andrew Johns and Phil Gould.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following CEO Shane Richardson's comments in November that the Tigers and Galvin's management were "working closely" to extend his contract, reports emerged that the club is set to offer him a "significant offer" and that a new deal could be "imminent."

This comes after he was linked to the Parramatta Eels as Dylan Brown's replacement and it was heavily indicated that he would explore his options from November 1, which would see him become the biggest target on the open market.

RELATED >> Top ten realistic options to replace Dylan Brown

ADVERTISEMENT

It is now being reported that the Wests Tigers are preparing to offer him a five-year contract worth $5 million to keep him at the club.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Roosters have dropped out of the race to sign him and will instead focus all their attention on bringing the likes of Sandon Smith, Jake Elliott, Hugo Savala, Toby Rodwell and Tyson Walker - the younger brother of Sam Walker - through the club's pathways system.

"The info I'm getting is it's most likely a five-year offer and around the $5 million mark," 9News journalist Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy.

"One club that won't be having a crack at Lachie Galvin is the Roosters."

Continuously linked with an exit from the Tigers, Benji Marshall recently commented on the youngster's future but stated that he won't talk about recruitment publicly and his only job is to coach Galvin and make sure he is the best possible version of himself.

“There's been a lot of talk about Lachie and the thing is, he's on contract with us (until end of 2026) and we are talking about what he's doing next,” Marshall said on Friday ahead of the club's match against The Dolphins.

“I don't talk publicly about recruitment and I won't again but we really like what Lachie is doing.”

“You just watch him on the weekend, he just wants to play.

“That's what player managers are for and recruitment people are for, is to sort that part out. My job is to coach him and his job is to play and the rest gets worked out.”

Contracted for next season, Galvin will be able to speak with rival teams from November 1 and will likely attract a ton of interest on the open market if he doesn't extend before then.

Capping off his stellar first season in the NRL, the 2023 Australian Schoolboys captain was selected to represent the Prime Minister's XIII alongside teammate Alex Seyfarth.

RELATED >> Top FIVE potential landing spots for Lachlan Galvin

Unfortunately, despite being the favourite, he could not claim the 2024 Dally M Rookie of the Year honours as he was suspended for three matches at the beginning of the season for a hip-drop tackle against his former team.

"I'm really staying out of that at the moment. My manager is dealing with that," Galvin told Zero Tackle recently.

"I haven't really heard much about it. Nothing's really happened at the moment so I'm just going to let this year play out and whatever happens, happens.

"I don't really want to get into talks at the moment. I just want to play my best."