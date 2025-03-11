News that Lachlan Galvin is set to test open market is sure to make him the hottest free agent on the market.

The uncrowned 2024 Rookie of the Year. Let's face it: if he hadn't been suspended, he would have walked into the award. He has also indicated he will test his value in the coming weeks/months.

Given the reported mega-deal for Dylan Brown, the market has been re-set, meaning Galvin is set to cash in despite having just over 20 NRL games on his resume.

I have no doubt a host of teams will be discussing the 19 year-old as I type this.

Galvin is set to be become a free agent as of November 1st, meaning teams have plenty of time to shuffle their roster to make move for the teenage star for 2027.

Today we look at the FIVE most likely potential landing spots for Lachlan Galvin: