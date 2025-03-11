News that Lachlan Galvin is set to test open market is sure to make him the hottest free agent on the market.
The uncrowned 2024 Rookie of the Year. Let's face it: if he hadn't been suspended, he would have walked into the award. He has also indicated he will test his value in the coming weeks/months.
Given the reported mega-deal for Dylan Brown, the market has been re-set, meaning Galvin is set to cash in despite having just over 20 NRL games on his resume.
I have no doubt a host of teams will be discussing the 19 year-old as I type this.
Galvin is set to be become a free agent as of November 1st, meaning teams have plenty of time to shuffle their roster to make move for the teenage star for 2027.
Today we look at the FIVE most likely potential landing spots for Lachlan Galvin:
As is tradition, we'll start with the "boring" option. There is still every chance that Lachlan Galvin will remain a Tiger.
A potential long-term halves partnership with Jarome Luai is an exciting one. Luai looked amazing in the seven when called upon during his Penrith tenure, and I have no doubt he'll star in his new colours.
Galvin would have to go a long way to find a better mentor or partner than the four-time Premiership winner and incumbent Origin number six.
The Tigers are going to have to pay up, in a big way, to keep their prized asset. Galvin's management has made that clear.
Right now, the Tigers are in a position where they simply have to keep Galvin. Or, at the very least, do everything they can.
Galvin's performances were the rare highlight in a season the club recorded a third straight wooden spoon. He was, rightfully so, seen as the savour of the club. The future at bare minimum.
Galvin and his manager have no reason to take "unders" to stay at the club, especially given Luai's big-money deal. That said, if Galvin were to move on, it would throw any discussion of loyalty into question.
The Tigers were so high on Galvin early that they dropped a transfer fee to sign him from the Eels. The club were rewarded quickly as Galvin helped lead the Wests Magpies to the 2020 Harold Matthews title.
If Galvin signs for another side after November 1, there is a very real chance that everything that has been built in Tiger Town may soon be forgotten.
His re-signing is priority one, two, and three! They have over six months to secure Galvin's future before he can speak to other clubs. They need to make it count.