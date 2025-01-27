Following reports that the Wests Tigers were "working closely" to extend his tenure, teenage sensation Lachlan Galvin has provided a clear update on his future as he enters the second season of his NRL career.

One of the best rookies in the NRL, Galvin was one of the standouts and highlights for the Wests Tigers in another miserable season that saw them claim their third consecutive wooden spoon.

In only 21 first-grade matches, Galvin showed that he is a future star of the competition and has already earned praise from former NRL icons turned media pundits Andrew Johns and Phil Gould.

During these outings, he scored four tries, forced nine drop-outs, provided 16 try assists and nine line-break assists and averaged 130 running metres per match.

Following comments from CEO Shane Richardson in November that the Tigers and Galvin's management were "working closely" to extend his contract, the teenage sensation has provided a clear update on his future.

"I'm really staying out of that at the moment. My manager is dealing with that," Galvin told Zero Tackle.

"I haven't really heard much about it. Nothing's really happened at the moment so I'm just going to let this year play out and whatever happens, happens.

"I don't really want to get into talks at the moment. I just want to play my best."

Contracted for the next two seasons, Galvin will be able to speak with rival teams from November 1 and will likely attract a ton of interest on the open market if he doesn't extend before then.

Set to earn $600,000 over the next couple of years, the 19-year-old is likely to receive a significant pay rise in his next deal.

Capping off his stellar first season in the NRL, the 2023 Australian Schoolboys captain was selected to represent the Prime Minister's XIII alongside teammate Alex Seyfarth.

Unfortunately, despite being the favourite, he could not claim the 2024 Dally M Rookie of the Year honours as he was suspended for three matches at the beginning of the season for a hip-drop tackle against his former team.

"Putting it (the jersey) on every week, playing in the NRL every week is amazing," the boom five-eighth added.

"I just want to go out there this year and prove myself again and keep killing it."