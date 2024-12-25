5 Dylan Brown & Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

While the 2024 NRL season was a disastrous year for the Parramatta Eels, fans of the historic club can take solace in the fact that their halfback has gained some much-needed rep success to bring in for next year.

Moses stood up in the 2024 State of Origin series, steering the Blues to their first win in a Suncorp decider in 40 years.

Moses' Origin duties and ongoing injuries throughout the year saw him playing just eight games for the Blue and Gold. While this wasn't ideal for the Eels, it gave Dylan Brown the opportunity to step up for his side.

Brown played the majority of his 24 games as the dominant half, which saw him gain experience as the go-to guy for the first time in his career. This was crucial to his development and will be a boon to his team's premiership hopes in 2025.

With Moses regaining control of the side and Brown looking to elevate his game to the next level under newly appointed coach Jason Ryles, our bets are on the pair leading this Eels outfit to a much-improved record next year.