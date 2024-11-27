The Wests Tigers are attempting to extend the contract of teenage sensation Lachlan Galvin as he enters the second season of his NRL career.

One of the best rookies in the NRL, Galvin was one of the standouts and highlights for the Wests Tigers in another miserable season that saw them claim their third consecutive wooden spoon.

"We're working closely with Galvin, his family and his agent about extending him in the new year," Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said on Behind The Roar.

In only 21 first-grade matches, Galvin showed that he is a future star of the competition and has already earned praise from former NRL icons turned media pundits Andrew Johns and Phil Gould.

During these outings, he scored four tries, forced nine drop-outs, provided 16 try assists and nine line-break assists and averaged 130 running metres per match.

Unfortunately, despite being the favourite, he could not claim the 2024 Dally M Rookie of the Year honours because he was suspended for three matches at the beginning of the season for a hip-drop tackle against his former team.

Capping off his stellar first season in the NRL, the 2023 Australian Schoolboys captain was selected to represent the Prime Minister's XIII alongside teammate Alex Seyfarth.

Contracted for the next two seasons, Galvin will be able to speak with rival teams from November 1 and is bound to attract a ton of interest on the open market if he doesn't extend before then.

Set to earn $600,000 over the next couple of years, the 19-year-old is likely to receive a significant pay rise in his next deal as the club attempt to keep him for the long term.

The news of the club and his management "working closely" to sign an extension comes less than six months after reports emerged that Galvin's management approached the club to ask for an early release from the remainder of his contract.

Multiple clubs, such as the Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters, would closely monitor the situation before he made it clear that he wanted to stay at the Wests Tigers, with whom he played in the junior representative levels - Harold Matthews Cup and SG Ball Cup.

"(Galvin's parents) made it clear that he wants to stay and he wants to be here and he's with us, with our vision moving forward," Benji Marshall has said in the past.

"That's all that needs to be said. He's going nowhere."